Tom Brady Is Not Only NFL’s Greatest QB But Also ‘GOAT’ Draft Pick

This might be obvious, but it’s rarely actually mentioned.

It’s fairly well-established that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriot Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. But he’s also the best draft pick of the modern era.

We’ve already dug through drafts from 2020, the last five years and the last 10 years. Now, we’re looking at all draft classes since 2000, when Bill Belichick became head coach/general manager of the Patriots and Brady was drafted.

Here’s a glossary of stats devised to determine how much value teams are extracting from the draft using Pro Football Focus’ Approximate Value, or AV, metric:

Value Rate (VR): Team or player AV divided by total draft class AV

— This is the percent of total value out of a draft class.

Value Rate+ (VR+): Value Rate where average=100

— This is a simpler way of looking at Value Rate. Think of it like ERA+ or OPS+ if you’re a baseball fan.

Value Vs. Expected rate (VvE%): How a player’s Value Rate compares to the expected Value Rate from his draft slot

— This is a gauge of how efficiently teams are using their draft picks and is weighted by draft slot.

AV is not a perfect stat. But it is the best, easiest and most uniform metric to use for a broad exercise like this one.

Brady has the highest weighted career AV in NFL history but also the best draft value rate and draft value vs. expectation rate since the AFL-NFL merger.

Drafted 199th overall, Brady was expected to produce a .16% value rate. Essentially, Brady was only supposed to constitute .16% of the entire 2020 draft’s total value. Brady’s instead makes up 3.93 percent of the 2000 NFL Draft’s total approximate value. Brady is almost 25 times more valuable than the expected 199th pick in the NFL draft. That’s an offense, defense, kicker, punter and long snapper combined vs. Brady.

Brady’s value vs. expected rate is more than twice as high as any other player the Patriots have drafted since 2000. Matt Light ranks second at 1.45%, followed by Julian Edelman at 1.40% and Logan Mankins at 1.34%.

Brady has a value rate+ of 998.16. So, Brady is nearly 10 times more valuable than the average NFL draft pick. Mankins has the next highest value rate+ among Patriots picks at 537.08 followed by Light at 511.68. Everyone else on the Patriots was half as valuable as Brady compared to their respective draft classes. Drew Brees has the next highest value rate+ among all NFL players since 2000 at 853.62. Brees made up 3.47% of the 2001 draft’s approximate value.

2000-2020

The Patriots ranked 17th in value rate and 22nd in value vs. expected rate in 2020. They were 26th in value rate and 18th in value vs. expected rate over the last five years and 12th in value rate and 11th in value vs. expected rate in the last 10 years.

Belichick’s first 11 drafts in New England were pretty incredible, because the Patriots rank fourth in value rate and ninth in value vs. expected rate from 2000 to 2020. The Patriots were the NFL’s second-best drafting team (behind the Packers) from 2000 to 2010.

Rk Team VR VR+ Rk VvE% 1 BAL 3.83% 122.34 1 0.06% 2 GB 3.74% 119.45 2 0.06% 3 SEA 3.51% 112.03 7 0.04% 4 NE 3.50% 111.46 9 0.04% 5 SF 3.44% 109.71 15 0.00% 6 CAR 3.40% 108.51 5 0.04% 7 CIN 3.36% 106.96 23 -0.02% 8 LAC 3.35% 106.71 6 0.04% 9 PIT 3.34% 106.63 3 0.06% 10 IND 3.23% 103.13 8 0.04% 11 MIN 3.17% 101.19 22 -0.01% 12 DAL 3.16% 101.01 10 0.03% 12 ARI 3.16% 100.67 19 -0.01% 14 JAX 3.14% 100.02 26 -0.03% 15 BUF 3.13% 99.84 20 -0.01% 16 HOU 3.10% 99.1 21 -0.01% 18 PHI 3.09% 98.65 18 0.00% 18 TEN 3.09% 98.65 25 -0.03% 16 ATL 3.10% 98.18 11 0.02% 20 DEN 3.05% 97.4 24 -0.02% 21 KC 3.01% 96.3 14 0.00% 21 MIA 3.01% 96.07 16 0.00% 24 NYG 2.98% 95.2 13 0.01% 23 CHI 2.99% 95.19 12 0.01% 25 NO 2.95% 94.22 4 0.04% 26 CLE 2.93% 93.6 32 -0.09% 27 LAR 2.92% 93.12 29 -0.06% 27 DET 2.92% 93.09 30 -0.06% 29 NYJ 2.86% 91.14 17 0.00% 30 LV 2.68% 85.57 31 -0.07% 31 TB 2.57% 82.16 28 -0.04% 31 WFT 2.57% 82.06 27 -0.04%

Only the Ravens, Packers and Seahawks have drafted better than the Patriots since 2000.

I’d like to add that Ted Thompson, who died Thursday at 68 years old, worked in the Packers’ and Seahawks’ front offices during this time frame. He’s one of the greatest scouts and front-office executives of all-time.

2011-2020

We already dove deep into these years of the Patriots’ and the NFL’s draft history, so click the links below to learn more about the drafts from 2011 to 2020.

We’re not looking to add even more charts to this already over-charted post.

2010

This is Belichick’s best draft of all time based on value rate. The Patriots initially held the 22nd overall pick, moved down to 24 and picked up the 113th overall pick and then moved down again, packaging 24 and 119 for 27 and 90. The Patriots took Devin McCourty and added one of the most important defensive pieces of the dynasty.

The Patriots traded up from 44th overall, packaging the 190th overall pick, to take Rob Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends of all time, 42nd overall.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes, tight end Aaron Hernandez and center Ted Larsen, who has actually never played a snap for the Patriots in his long career, also wound up being above average picks for the Patriots.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 27 DB Devin McCourty 1.44% 366.74 0.61% 2 42 TE Rob Gronkowski 1.64% 418.31 0.97% 2 53 LB Jermaine Cunningham 0.18% 45.84 -0.41% 2 62 LB Brandon Spikes 0.52% 131.80 -0.04% 3 90 WR Taylor Price 0.02% 5.73 -0.39% 4 113 TE Aaron Hernandez 0.49% 126.07 0.17% 5 150 P Zoltan Mesko 0.13% 34.38 -0.11% 6 205 C Ted Larsen 0.79% 200.56 0.64% 7 208 T Thomas Welch 0.04% 11.46 -0.10% 7 247 DE Brandon Deaderick 0.18% 45.84 0.10% 7 248 DT Kade Weston 0.00% 0.00 -0.08% 7 250 QB Zac Robinson 0.00% 0.00 -0.08%

The Patriots certainly had some misses. That’s illustrated in Belichick’s lower value vs. expectation rate. Still, they get an A.

The Patriots also found defensive tackle Kyle Love as an undrafted free agent.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 PIT 6.04% 193.44 Kevin Colbert 2 0.26% 2 SEA 5.82% 186.25 John Schneider 3 0.20% 3 NE 5.44% 174.02 Bill Belichick 7 0.11% 4 DEN 4.92% 157.48 Brian Xanders 6 0.11% 5 GB 4.63% 148.13 Ted Thompson 1 0.27% 6 SF 4.47% 143.10 Trent Baalke 5 0.11% 7 CIN 4.38% 140.22 Mike Brown 8 0.10% 8 PHI 3.89% 124.40 Howie Roseman 18 -0.04% 9 MIA 3.80% 121.53 Jeff Ireland 10 0.10% 10 CLE 3.39% 108.58 Tom Heckert 22 -0.06% 10 LAR 3.39% 108.58 Billy Devaney 25 -0.11% 12 DAL 3.28% 104.99 Jerry Jones 4 0.18% 12 DET 3.28% 104.99 Martin Mayhew 12 0.04% 14 NYG 3.21% 102.83 Jerry Reese 14 0.03% 15 KC 3.06% 97.80 Scott Pioli 27 -0.13% 16 LV 2.99% 95.64 Al Davis 24 -0.07% 17 NO 2.92% 93.48 Mickey Loomis 9 0.10% 18 HOU 2.90% 92.76 Rick Smith 20 -0.05% 19 TB 2.79% 89.17 Mark Dominik 28 -0.15% 20 ARI 2.61% 83.42 Rod Graves 16 -0.01% 21 IND 2.54% 81.26 Chris Polian 13 0.04% 22 CAR 2.40% 76.94 Marty Hurney 17 -0.03% 23 WFT 2.36% 75.51 Mike Shanahan 11 0.04% 24 ATL 2.27% 72.63 Thomas Dimitroff 23 -0.07% 25 LAC 2.16% 69.03 A.J. Smith 19 -0.04% 26 MIN 2.11% 67.60 Rick Spielman 21 -0.06% 27 TEN 2.07% 66.16 Mike Reinfeldt 26 -0.11% 28 BUF 1.55% 49.62 Buddy Nix 31 -0.22% 29 BAL 1.53% 48.90 Ozzie Newsome 29 -0.17% 30 CHI 1.51% 48.18 Jerry Angelo 15 0.02% 31 JAX 1.35% 43.15 Gene Smith 30 -0.18% 32 NYJ 0.94% 30.20 Mike Tannenbaum 32 -0.25%

Entire 2010 NFL Draft class

2009

The Patriots traded out of the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. They initially held the 23rd pick and moved down to 26 and picked up the 162nd pick. Then they moved 26 and 162 for the 41st, 73rd and 83rd picks. The Patriots wound up passing on Michael Oher and Clay Matthews in the process and wound up with Darius Butler, Brandon Tate and the 73rd overall pick. Sounds bad, right?

The Patriots flipped the 73rd overall pick for a 2010 second-round pick and the 232nd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Patriots wound up trading that second-round pick to move up for Gronkowski. They used the 232nd overall pick on Edelman.

The Patriots picked up the 34th overall pick by trading quarterback Matt Cassel and linebacker Mike Vrabel to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chung wasn’t amazing in his first tenure with the Patriots as he played out of position at free safety. He returned after a year with the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the most important pieces on three Super Bowl winning defenses.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 2 34 DB Patrick Chung 0.93% 239.19 0.19% 2 40 DT Ron Brace 0.15% 38.79 -0.53% 2 41 DB Darius Butler 0.56% 142.22 -0.12% 2 58 T Sebastian Vollmer 1.44% 368.48 0.87% 3 83 WR Brandon Tate 0.40% 103.43 -0.04% 3 97 LB Tyrone McKenzie 0.03% 6.46 -0.36% 4 123 G Rich Ohrnberger 0.18% 45.25 -0.12% 5 170 T George Bussey 0.00% 0.00 -0.21% 6 198 C Jake Ingram 0.03% 6.46 -0.13% 6 207 DT Myron Pryor 0.08% 19.39 -0.07% 7 232 WR Julian Edelman 1.52% 387.88 1.40% 7 234 DT Darryl Richard 0.00% 0.00 -0.11%

This is another draft where Belichick took a ton of shots, so his value vs. expected rate isn’t high, but his value rate is third in the NFL.

The Patriots extracted a ton of value out of this class, and Edelman is one of the top steals of the last 21 years. This is another A.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 DET 5.61% 179.39 Martin Mayhew 14 0.06% 2 GB 5.48% 175.35 Ted Thompson 1 0.28% 3 NE 5.30% 169.70 Bill Belichick 13 0.06% 4 CIN 5.13% 164.04 Mike Brown 7 0.11% 5 HOU 4.87% 155.96 Rick Smith 4 0.20% 6 JAX 4.82% 154.34 Gene Smith 9 0.10% 7 PHI 4.72% 151.11 Tom Heckert 2 0.26% 8 PIT 4.60% 147.07 Kevin Colbert 5 0.19% 9 TEN 4.27% 136.57 Mike Reinfeldt 12 0.08% 10 BUF 3.89% 124.44 Russ Brandon 18 -0.02% 11 MIA 3.51% 112.32 Jeff Ireland 17 -0.01% 12 MIN 3.36% 107.47 Rick Spielman 3 0.22% 13 BAL 3.16% 101.01 Ozzie Newsome 10 0.10% 14 CLE 3.01% 96.16 George Kokinis 24 -0.07% 15 IND 2.78% 88.89 Bill Polian 16 0.00% 16 LV 2.75% 88.08 Al Davis 22 -0.06% 17 ATL 2.70% 86.46 Thomas Dimitroff 19 -0.03% 18 LAR 2.60% 83.23 Billy Devaney 26 -0.12% 19 TB 2.47% 79.19 Mark Dominik 15 0.04% 20 NYJ 2.42% 77.58 Mike Tannenbaum 6 0.18% 21 LAC 2.40% 76.77 A.J. Smith 21 -0.06% 21 SEA 2.40% 76.77 Tim Ruskell 20 -0.04% 23 NO 2.27% 72.73 Mickey Loomis 8 0.10% 24 NYG 2.20% 70.30 Jerry Reese 30 -0.16% 25 SF 2.17% 69.49 Scot McCloughan 11 0.10% 26 DEN 2.12% 67.88 Brian Xanders 32 -0.30% 27 CHI 1.84% 58.99 Jerry Angelo 23 -0.06% 28 ARI 1.77% 56.57 Rod Graves 28 -0.14% 29 KC 1.74% 55.76 Scott Pioli 29 -0.14% 30 CAR 1.67% 53.33 Marty Hurney 27 -0.13% 31 WFT 1.54% 49.29 Vinny Cerrato 25 -0.10% 32 DAL 0.43% 13.74 Jerry Jones 31 -0.25%

Entire 2009 NFL Draft class

2008

A problem with AV is that it doesn’t give enough credit to special teams players like Slater. This class does not rate well for the Patriots when it should at least rate higher because of Slater. AV isn’t perfect, but it’s the best stat for this type of exercise.

The Patriots initially had two first-round picks but forfeited their own as part of their punishment for Spygate. The other pick came from the 49ers from when the Patriots traded out of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. They got a 2008 first-round pick and the 110th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The Patriots flipped the 2007 110th pick for wide receiver Randy Moss. The 49ers’ first-round pick wound up being 7th overall. The Patriots traded down from 7 to 10 and took linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 10 LB Jerod Mayo 1.23% 308.77 0.15% 2 62 DB Terrence Wheatley 0.02% 5.94 -0.53% 3 78 LB Shawn Crable 0.00% 0.00 -0.48% 3 94 QB Kevin O’Connell 0.00% 0.00 -0.39% 4 129 DB Jonathan Wilhite 0.24% 59.38 -0.05% 5 153 WR Matthew Slater 0.09% 23.75 -0.15% 6 197 LB Bo Ruud 0.00% 0.00 -0.16%

This is one of Belichick’s weaker classes of the decade, however.

The Patriots get a C+. They hit on Mayo and got a steal in Slater but otherwise missed big on Wheatley, Crable and O’Connell.

They did also find running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, linebacker Gary Guyton and offensive lineman Ryan Wendell as undrafted free agents.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 ATL 7.66% 245.05 Thomas Dimitroff 2 0.23% 2 KC 6.43% 205.84 Carl Peterson 11 0.07% 3 GB 5.44% 174.18 Ted Thompson 3 0.22% 4 PHI 4.74% 151.56 Tom Heckert 4 0.15% 5 ARI 4.71% 150.80 Rod Graves 1 0.26% 6 BAL 4.62% 147.79 Ozzie Newsome 14 0.04% 7 CAR 4.34% 138.74 Marty Hurney 12 0.06% 8 TEN 4.22% 134.97 Mike Reinfeldt 9 0.10% 9 DEN 4.05% 129.69 Jim Goodman 10 0.08% 10 DAL 3.93% 125.92 Jerry Jones 5 0.15% 11 CHI 3.75% 119.89 Jerry Angelo 16 -0.01% 12 MIA 3.65% 116.87 Jeff Ireland 22 -0.09% 13 TB 3.49% 111.59 Bruce Allen 8 0.10% 14 IND 3.39% 108.58 Bill Polian 6 0.13% 15 DET 3.37% 107.82 Matt Millen 20 -0.05% 16 HOU 3.04% 97.27 Rick Smith 13 0.06% 17 LAR 2.99% 95.76 Jay Zygmunt 21 -0.08% 18 NO 2.50% 79.92 Mickey Loomis 17 -0.02% 19 CIN 2.45% 78.42 Mike Brown 24 -0.13% 20 SEA 2.26% 72.38 Tim Ruskell 18 -0.03% 21 BUF 2.24% 71.63 Russ Brandon 25 -0.14% 22 MIN 2.14% 68.61 Rick Spielman 7 0.12% 23 LV 2.00% 64.09 Al Davis 19 -0.04% 24 SF 1.79% 57.30 Scot McCloughan 26 -0.15% 25 NYJ 1.77% 56.55 Mike Tannenbaum 28 -0.18% 25 WFT 1.77% 56.55 Vinny Cerrato 27 -0.17% 27 NYG 1.70% 54.29 Jerry Reese 23 -0.12% 28 NE 1.58% 50.52 Bill Belichick 31 -0.23% 29 CLE 1.20% 38.45 Phil Savage 15 0.01% 29 PIT 1.20% 38.45 Kevin Colbert 30 -0.22% 31 JAX 0.80% 25.64 James Harris 32 -0.30% 32 LAC 0.78% 24.88 A.J. Smith 29 -0.22%

Entire 2008 NFL Draft class

2007

As previously mentioned, the Patriots traded for wide receiver Randy Moss. They also dealt second- and seventh-round picks for wide receiver Wes Welker.

The Patriots entered this draft with two first-round picks. They traded their own to the 49ers and picked up the other when they traded wide receiver Deion Branch to the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. New England took safety Brandon Meriweather, and he was their only worthwhile pick in the class.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 24 DB Brandon Meriweather 0.79% 201.36 -0.07% 4 127 DT Kareem Brown 0.00% 0.00 -0.29% 5 171 T Clint Oldenburg 0.00% 0.00 -0.21% 6 180 LB Justin Rogers 0.09% 23.62 -0.06% 6 202 DB Mike Richardson 0.05% 12.20 -0.11% 6 208 RB Justise Hairston 0.00% 0.00 -0.14% 6 209 T Corey Hilliard 0.22% 54.92 0.07% 7 211 LB Oscar Lua 0.00% 0.00 -0.14% 7 247 G Mike Elgin 0.00% 0.00 -0.08%

The Patriots’ draft picks get a D. Throw in the trades for Moss, Welker and Mayo, and this gets an A.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 SF 7.04% 225.13 Scot McCloughan 2 0.32% 2 CAR 4.67% 149.32 Marty Hurney 5 0.16% 3 MIN 4.64% 148.55 Rick Spielman 14 0.02% 4 PIT 4.47% 143.19 Kevin Colbert 6 0.15% 5 NYJ 4.33% 138.60 Mike Tannenbaum 1 0.60% 6 JAX 4.24% 135.53 James Harris 12 0.05% 7 ATL 4.21% 134.77 Rich McKay 18 -0.01% 8 BAL 4.19% 134.00 Ozzie Newsome 4 0.22% 9 MIA 4.00% 127.88 Randy Mueller 15 0.01% 10 BUF 3.92% 125.58 Marv Levy 7 0.14% 11 GB 3.90% 124.81 Ted Thompson 13 0.02% 12 CLE 3.35% 107.20 Phil Savage 17 0.00% 13 NYG 3.25% 104.14 Jerry Reese 3 0.25% 14 DAL 3.23% 103.37 Jerry Jones 10 0.07% 15 LAC 3.21% 102.61 A.J. Smith 8 0.12% 15 NO 3.21% 102.61 Mickey Loomis 11 0.06% 17 DET 3.16% 101.08 Matt Millen 23 -0.10% 18 CHI 3.11% 99.55 Jerry Angelo 16 0.01% 19 SEA 2.97% 94.95 Tim Ruskell 9 0.09% 20 ARI 2.68% 85.76 Rod Graves 20 -0.03% 21 TEN 2.63% 84.23 Mike Reinfeldt 19 -0.03% 22 LV 2.49% 79.64 Al Davis 32 -0.23% 23 TB 2.46% 78.87 Bruce Allen 29 -0.17% 24 HOU 2.13% 68.15 Rick Smith 22 -0.08% 25 CIN 2.01% 64.32 Mike Brown 21 -0.07% 26 IND 1.91% 61.26 Bill Polian 27 -0.15% 27 KC 1.84% 58.96 Carl Peterson 25 -0.12% 28 PHI 1.70% 54.37 Tom Heckert 26 -0.14% 29 DEN 1.56% 49.77 Ted Sundquist 31 -0.20% 30 LAR 1.29% 41.35 Jay Zygmunt 30 -0.20% 31 NE 1.10% 35.22 Bill Belichick 24 -0.11% 31 WFT 1.10% 35.22 Vinny Cerrato 28 -0.16%

Entire 2007 NFL Draft class

2006

This was the first of three straight drafts that saw the Patriots draft poorly. The Patriots actually traded up to take Chad Jackson in the second round. One of the picks they traded, 52nd overall, sent Greg Jennings to the Packers. Whoops.

Patriots fans might have been wondering if Belichick could still draft by the time 2009 came around. He turned it around in a big way. That should give some hope to Patriots fans who think Belichick is struggling to pick up talent in the draft (which he has) in recent years.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 21 RB Laurence Maroney 0.51% 130.98 -0.39% 2 36 WR Chad Jackson 0.04% 10.08 -0.69% 3 86 TE David Thomas 0.18% 45.34 -0.25% 4 106 FB Garrett Mills 0.02% 5.04 -0.33% 4 118 K Stephen Gostkowski 0.73% 186.39 0.42% 5 136 T Ryan O’Callaghan 0.24% 60.45 -0.03% 6 191 DE Jeremy Mincey 0.59% 151.13 0.42% 6 205 G Dan Stevenson 0.00% 0.00 -0.15% 6 206 DT Le Kevin Smith 0.10% 25.19 -0.05% 7 229 DB Willie Andrews 0.06% 15.11 -0.06%

The Patriots’ best pick was a kicker. Their second-best pick was Mincey, who never even played for the Patriots but went on to have a long career elsewhere. This gets a D+.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 NO 7.78% 249.07 Mickey Loomis 1 0.58% 2 DEN 6.08% 194.71 Ted Sundquist 2 0.46% 3 CIN 5.53% 177.01 Mike Brown 3 0.34% 4 GB 5.35% 171.32 Ted Thompson 11 0.03% 5 HOU 4.90% 156.78 Charley Casserly 7 0.11% 6 BAL 4.78% 152.98 Ozzie Newsome 6 0.12% 7 IND 4.56% 146.03 Bill Polian 4 0.31% 8 NYJ 4.09% 130.86 Mike Tannenbaum 20 -0.07% 9 LAC 3.85% 123.27 A.J. Smith 5 0.13% 10 SF 3.77% 120.74 Scot McCloughan 13 0.02% 11 BUF 3.65% 116.95 Marv Levy 16 -0.01% 12 CAR 3.48% 111.26 Marty Hurney 9 0.06% 13 MIN 3.42% 109.36 Fran Foley 12 0.02% 14 PHI 3.32% 106.20 Tom Heckert 17 -0.03% 15 TEN 3.16% 101.15 Floyd Reese 18 -0.04% 16 CLE 2.67% 85.34 Phil Savage 26 -0.13% 16 KC 2.67% 85.34 Carl Peterson 15 0.00% 18 JAX 2.59% 82.81 James Harris 10 0.05% 19 NE 2.47% 79.02 Bill Belichick 25 -0.11% 20 LV 2.39% 76.49 Al Davis 23 -0.10% 21 CHI 2.33% 74.60 Jerry Angelo 19 -0.04% 22 NYG 2.25% 72.07 Ernie Accorsi 21 -0.07% 23 SEA 2.11% 67.64 Tim Ruskell 14 0.02% 24 PIT 2.07% 66.38 Kevin Colbert 22 -0.09% 25 WFT 1.96% 62.58 Vinny Cerrato 8 0.07% 26 TB 1.90% 60.69 Bruce Allen 24 -0.11% 27 DAL 1.70% 54.37 Jerry Jones 27 -0.16% 28 ARI 1.50% 48.04 Rod Graves 30 -0.24% 29 DET 1.21% 38.56 Matt Millen 31 -0.25% 30 MIA 0.95% 30.34 Nick Saban 28 -0.20% 31 LAR 0.79% 25.29 Jay Zygmunt 32 -0.32% 32 ATL 0.71% 22.76 Rich McKay 29 -0.21%

Entire 2006 NFL Draft class.

2005

Poor Logan Mankins is the greatest forgotten Patriot because he was drafted after New England’s third Super Bowl win and traded before their fourth. He was an unbelievable left guard. And he played an entire season on a torn ACL.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 32 G Logan Mankins 2.11% 537.08 1.34% 3 84 DB Ellis Hobbs 0.61% 156.65 0.17% 3 100 T Nick Kaczur 0.88% 223.78 0.50% 4 133 DB James Sanders 0.55% 139.86 0.27% 5 170 LB Ryan Claridge 0.00% 0.00 -0.21% 7 230 QB Matt Cassel 0.99% 251.76 0.87% 7 255 TE Andy Stokes 0.00% 0.00 -0.03%

Hobbs, Kaczur and Hobbs were good values. Cassel obviously played well in 2008 when Tom Brady went down with a torn ACL and then went on to have a long career outside of New England.

This class rates very, very well for the Patriots, but we’ll only give it a B+. Mankins was great, and the Patriots got good value with the rest of their picks.

The Patriots also signed defensive tackle Mike Wright as an undrafted free agent. Wright, like Mankins, Moss and Welker (and Danny Woodhead!), was one of those great forgotten Patriots who never won a Super Bowl in New England.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 DAL 7.17% 229.57 Jerry Jones 1 0.44% 2 SF 6.25% 200.09 Scot McCloughan 6 0.17% 3 LAR 5.38% 172.01 Charley Armey 8 0.14% 3 TEN 5.38% 172.01 Floyd Reese 12 0.08% 5 GB 5.29% 169.20 Ted Thompson 7 0.15% 6 NE 5.13% 164.28 Bill Belichick 2 0.42% 7 LAC 5.00% 160.07 A.J. Smith 5 0.25% 8 ATL 4.96% 158.67 Rich McKay 4 0.27% 9 CAR 4.94% 157.96 Marty Hurney 9 0.12% 10 PHI 4.85% 155.16 Andy Reid 11 0.08% 11 NYJ 3.40% 108.82 Terry Bradaway 10 0.10% 12 NYG 3.03% 96.88 Ernie Accorsi 3 0.33% 13 MIA 2.98% 95.48 Nick Saban 18 -0.03% 14 SEA 2.90% 92.67 Tim Ruskell 19 -0.04% 15 CHI 2.83% 90.57 Jerry Angelo 13 0.00% 16 KC 2.74% 87.76 Carl Peterson 15 0.00% 17 JAX 2.68% 85.65 James Harris 17 -0.03% 18 PIT 2.59% 82.84 Kevin Colbert 14 0.00% 19 TB 2.11% 67.40 Bruce Allen 25 -0.18% 19 WFT 2.11% 67.40 Vinny Cerrato 20 -0.12% 21 ARI 2.04% 65.29 Rod Graves 26 -0.18% 22 BAL 1.97% 63.19 Ozzie Newsome 21 -0.12% 23 DEN 1.95% 62.48 Ted Sundquist 16 -0.02% 24 LV 1.84% 58.97 Al Davis 24 -0.18% 25 IND 1.80% 57.57 Bill Polian 22 -0.16% 25 NO 1.80% 57.57 Mickey Loomis 23 -0.17% 27 CLE 1.73% 55.46 Phil Savage 29 -0.24% 28 CIN 1.25% 40.02 Mike Brown 31 -0.30% 29 HOU 1.16% 37.21 Charley Casserly 28 -0.20% 30 DET 1.12% 35.81 Matt Millen 30 -0.30% 31 MIN 0.99% 31.59 Rob Brzezinski 32 -0.40% 32 BUF 0.64% 20.36 Tom Donahoe 27 -0.19%

Entire 2005 NFL Draft class.

2004

The Patriots came into the 2004 NFL Draft with two picks — their own and Baltimore’s. The Ravens traded their 2004 first-round pick to New England to move up and take quarterback Kyle Boller in 2003. Whoops. The Patriots grabbed defensive tackle Vince Wilfork with Baltimore’s pick and tight end Ben Watson with their own.

Wilfork is one of the Patriots’ all-time greats. Watson had a long career in the NFL. The Patriots’ next-best player from this class was undrafted cornerback Randall Gay.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 21 NT Vince Wilfork 1.94% 495.42 1.04% 1 32 TE Ben Watson 0.96% 244.86 0.20% 2 63 DE Marquise Hill 0.00% 0.00 -0.55% 3 95 DB Guss Scott 0.02% 5.69 -0.37% 4 113 DB Dexter Reid 0.09% 22.78 -0.24% 4 128 RB Cedric Cobbs 0.00% 0.00 -0.29% 5 164 WR P.K. Sam 0.00% 0.00 -0.22% 7 233 DB Christian Morton 0.04% 11.39 -0.07%

The Patriots get a B.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 LAC 9.02% 288.70 A.J. Smith 3 0.37% 2 ARI 7.35% 235.10 Rod Graves 1 0.54% 3 NYG 6.63% 212.24 Ernie Accorsi 2 0.44% 4 ATL 4.80% 153.64 Rich McKay 4 0.17% 5 TEN 4.24% 135.77 Floyd Reese 16 -0.02% 6 JAX 4.20% 134.35 James Harris 13 0.00% 7 PIT 4.00% 127.91 Kevin Colbert 5 0.10% 8 NYJ 3.73% 119.34 Terry Bradaway 6 0.09% 9 CIN 3.57% 114.34 Mike Brown 19 -0.07% 10 CHI 3.24% 103.62 Jerry Angelo 17 -0.02% 11 KC 3.10% 99.33 Carl Peterson 8 0.07% 12 NE 3.06% 97.90 Bill Belichick 18 -0.06% 13 DAL 3.01% 96.47 Jerry Jones 10 0.04% 13 IND 3.01% 96.47 Bill Polian 15 -0.01% 15 SF 2.97% 95.04 Terry Donahue 20 -0.08% 16 SEA 2.81% 90.04 Rob Ferguson 12 0.01% 17 CAR 2.72% 87.18 Marty Hurney 7 0.08% 18 LAR 2.57% 82.18 Charley Armey 9 0.06% 19 GB 2.55% 81.46 Mike Sherman 14 -0.01% 20 NO 2.48% 79.32 Mickey Loomis 21 -0.09% 21 HOU 2.30% 73.60 Charley Casserly 22 -0.09% 22 DET 2.26% 72.18 Matt Millen 32 -0.23% 23 MIA 2.10% 67.17 Rick Spielman 11 0.02% 24 CLE 2.03% 65.03 Butch Davis 23 -0.10% 25 MIN 1.88% 60.03 Rob Brzezinski 27 -0.16% 26 LV 1.85% 59.31 Al Davis 30 -0.20% 27 DEN 1.81% 57.88 Ted Sundquist 28 -0.18% 28 BUF 1.74% 55.74 Tom Donahoe 31 -0.22% 29 WFT 1.50% 47.88 Vinny Cerrato 25 -0.14% 30 PHI 1.27% 40.73 Andy Reid 26 -0.16% 31 TB 1.14% 36.44 Bruce Allen 29 -0.18% 32 BAL 1.05% 33.59 Ozzie Newsome 24 -0.11%

Entire 2004 NFL Draft class.

2003

The Patriots, once again, were coming in with two first-round picks. They acquired one when they traded Drew Bledsoe to the Bills. They traded their own to the Ravens as previously mentioned. The Patriots wound up trading up one spot to take Warren, who was a good player but didn’t justify his draft slot.

The Patriots actually traded up for wide receiver Bethel Johnson, a mistake, but wound up with two later-round steals in Asante Samuel and Dan Koppen and a solid role player in Tully Banta-Cain.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 13 DE Ty Warren 0.93% 243.46 -0.09% 2 36 DB Eugene Wilson 0.63% 166.00 -0.10% 2 45 WR Bethel Johnson 0.17% 44.27 -0.48% 4 117 DT Dan Klecko 0.13% 33.20 -0.19% 4 120 DB Asante Samuel 1.50% 392.86 1.19% 5 164 C Dan Koppen 1.44% 376.26 1.22% 6 201 QB Kliff Kingsbury 0.00% 0.00 -0.16% 7 234 FB Spencer Nead 0.00% 0.00 -0.11% 7 239 LB Tully Banta-Cain 0.46% 121.73 0.37% 7 243 DT Ethan Kelley 0.13% 33.20 0.03% Team

The Patriots get an A for grabbing three very good starters.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 CHI 6.08% 194.64 Jerry Angelo 11 0.09% 2 BAL 5.91% 189.23 Ozzie Newsome 5 0.18% 3 ARI 5.41% 173.01 Rod Graves 1 0.25% 4 NE 5.39% 172.33 Bill Belichick 7 0.17% 5 NYG 4.92% 157.47 Ernie Accorsi 6 0.17% 6 DAL 4.77% 152.73 Jerry Jones 2 0.21% 7 MIN 4.44% 141.92 Rob Brzezinski 4 0.18% 8 IND 4.24% 135.84 Bill Polian 8 0.16% 9 BUF 4.18% 133.81 Tom Donahoe 9 0.14% 10 CIN 3.91% 125.03 Mike Brown 18 -0.04% 11 JAX 3.44% 110.16 James Harris 16 -0.03% 12 SEA 3.42% 109.48 Rob Ferguson 15 -0.02% 13 HOU 3.25% 104.08 Charley Casserly 25 -0.10% 14 LAR 3.23% 103.40 Charley Armey 21 -0.09% 15 LV 3.21% 102.72 Al Davis 19 -0.05% 16 CLE 3.10% 99.35 Butch Davis 12 0.03% 16 PIT 3.10% 99.35 Kevin Colbert 3 0.19% 18 KC 2.87% 91.91 Carl Peterson 13 0.01% 19 CAR 2.68% 85.83 Marty Hurney 23 -0.09% 20 DET 2.60% 83.13 Matt Millen 27 -0.15% 21 GB 2.58% 82.45 Mike Sherman 10 0.12% 22 SF 2.56% 81.77 Terry Donahue 14 -0.01% 23 LAC 2.47% 79.07 A.J. Smith 26 -0.11% 24 MIA 2.26% 72.31 Dave Wannstedt 17 -0.03% 25 NO 1.92% 61.50 Mickey Loomis 28 -0.18% 26 NYJ 1.52% 48.66 Terry Bradaway 29 -0.21% 27 TB 1.33% 42.58 Rich McKay 20 -0.09% 28 DEN 1.20% 38.52 Ted Sundquist 30 -0.21% 29 PHI 1.10% 35.14 Andy Reid 31 -0.23% 30 TEN 0.99% 31.76 Floyd Reese 32 -0.24% 31 ATL 0.97% 31.09 Dan Reeves 22 -0.09% 32 WFT 0.93% 29.74 Vinny Cerrato 24 -0.10%

Entire 2003 NFL Draft class.

2002

The Patriots traded up to take tight end Daniel Graham, who didn’t wind up justifying the first-round pick. Wide receivers Deion Branch and David Givens and defensive end Jarvis Green were tremendous values in the second, fourth and seventh round.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 21 TE Daniel Graham 0.44% 114.90 -0.46% 2 65 WR Deion Branch 1.20% 314.46 0.66% 4 117 QB Rohan Davey 0.00% 0.00 -0.31% 4 126 DE Jarvis Green 0.67% 175.37 0.38% 7 237 RB Antwoine Womack 0.00% 0.00 -0.10% 7 253 WR David Givens 0.51% 133.04 0.44%

The Patriots get a B.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 PHI 5.89% 188.32 Andy Reid 2 0.34% 2 PIT 5.77% 184.62 Kevin Colbert 1 0.39% 3 CAR 5.44% 174.24 Marty Hurney 4 0.18% 4 BAL 5.14% 164.60 Ozzie Newsome 3 0.21% 5 HOU 4.70% 150.51 Charley Casserly 20 -0.06% 6 JAX 4.45% 142.35 Tom Coughlin 8 0.13% 7 DAL 3.99% 127.53 Jerry Jones 12 0.01% 8 TEN 3.82% 122.34 Floyd Reese 13 0.01% 9 LV 3.80% 121.59 Al Davis 14 0.01% 10 IND 3.54% 113.44 Bill Polian 11 0.02% 11 CHI 3.50% 111.96 Jerry Angelo 5 0.18% 12 CLE 3.48% 111.21 Dwight Clark 16 0.00% 13 LAC 3.43% 109.73 John Butler 21 -0.07% 14 BUF 3.38% 108.25 Tom Donahoe 19 -0.05% 15 DEN 3.34% 106.77 Ted Sundquist 10 0.06% 16 NYJ 3.20% 102.32 Terry Bradaway 6 0.16% 17 NO 3.17% 101.58 Mickey Loomis 23 -0.09% 18 MIN 3.01% 96.39 Rob Brzezinski 18 -0.05% 19 GB 2.97% 94.90 Mike Sherman 7 0.13% 20 NE 2.83% 90.45 Bill Belichick 9 0.10% 21 SF 2.34% 74.88 Terry Donahue 17 -0.01% 22 SEA 2.29% 73.40 Mike Holmgren 27 -0.14% 23 CIN 2.22% 71.18 Mike Brown 26 -0.12% 24 DET 2.15% 68.95 Matt Millen 29 -0.15% 25 NYG 1.97% 63.02 Ernie Accorsi 24 -0.11% 26 ATL 1.71% 54.87 Dan Reeves 25 -0.11% 27 KC 1.69% 54.12 Carl Peterson 30 -0.17% 27 WFT 1.69% 54.12 Vinny Cerrato 28 -0.14% 29 LAR 1.48% 47.45 Charley Armey 31 -0.18% 30 ARI 1.44% 45.97 Bob Ferguson 32 -0.24% 31 MIA 1.32% 42.26 Dave Wannstedt 15 0.01% 32 TB 0.83% 26.69 Rich McKay 22 -0.07%

Entire 2002 NFL Draft class.

2001

Welcome to the last time the Patriots were organically picking in the top 10. The Patriots hit big with Richard Seymour, who should be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

They then wisely traded up for Matt Light in the second round. On top of that, the Patriots signed former Olympic wrestler Stephen Neal as an undrafted free agent.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 1 6 DE Richard Seymour 1.87% 460.02 0.72% 2 48 T Matt Light 2.08% 511.68 1.45% 3 86 DB Brock Williams 0.02% 4.92 -0.41% 4 96 T Kenyatta Jones 0.17% 41.82 -0.22% 4 119 TE Jabari Holloway 0.02% 4.92 -0.29% 5 163 LB Hakim Akbar 0.00% 0.00 -0.22% 6 180 TE Arther Love 0.00% 0.00 -0.20% 6 200 DB Leonard Myers 0.02% 4.92 -0.14% 7 216 K Owen Pochman -0.04% -9.84 -0.18% 7 239 LB T.J. Turner 0.00% 0.00 -0.10%

The Patriots missed on most of these picks but wound up with two team hall of famers. This gets a B+.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 LAC 6.99% 216.68 John Butler 1 0.42% 2 CIN 6.07% 188.31 Mike Brown 2 0.37% 3 BUF 5.49% 170.25 Tom Donahoe 7 0.09% 4 ARI 5.47% 169.61 Bob Ferguson 8 0.09% 5 ATL 5.35% 165.74 Dan Reeves 6 0.12% 6 IND 5.33% 165.09 Bill Polian 3 0.36% 7 SEA 5.22% 161.87 Mike Holmgren 11 0.02% 8 CAR 4.56% 141.23 Marty Hurney 17 -0.06% 9 DET 4.39% 136.07 Matt Millen 4 0.26% 10 NYJ 4.24% 131.56 Terry Bradaway 5 0.25% 11 NE 4.14% 128.33 Bill Belichick 9 0.04% 12 LAR 3.87% 119.95 Charley Armey 19 -0.10% 13 JAX 3.33% 103.18 Tom Coughlin 15 -0.02% 14 SF 3.25% 100.60 Bill Walsh 12 0.02% 15 BAL 2.83% 87.71 Ozzie Newsome 10 0.04% 16 CLE 2.73% 84.48 Dwight Clark 22 -0.11% 16 PIT 2.73% 84.48 Kevin Colbert 13 0.00% 18 TB 2.60% 80.61 Rich McKay 16 -0.02% 19 MIA 2.52% 78.03 Dave Wannstedt 18 -0.09% 20 DEN 2.16% 67.07 Neal Dahlen 21 -0.11% 21 PHI 2.06% 63.84 Tom Modrak 24 -0.12% 22 TEN 1.89% 58.69 Floyd Reese 14 -0.01% 23 CHI 1.83% 56.75 Mark Hatley 28 -0.22% 23 WFT 1.83% 56.75 Marty Schottenheimer 23 -0.12% 25 NYG 1.81% 56.11 Ernie Accorsi 20 -0.11% 26 NO 1.69% 52.24 Randy Mueller 26 -0.15% 27 DAL 1.41% 43.85 Jerry Jones 25 -0.14% 28 KC 1.16% 36.11 Carl Peterson 27 -0.16% 29 GB 1.14% 35.47 Ron Wolf 31 -0.36% 30 MIN 1.10% 34.18 Dennis Green 30 -0.25% 31 LV 0.81% 25.15 Al Davis 29 -0.24%

Entire 2001 NFL Draft class.

2000

And now we get down to the Brady draft. As far as hit rate goes, this one wasn’t overly strong for Belichick in his first draft with the Patriots. But they also wound up with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Rd Pick Pos Player VR VR+ VvE% 2 46 G Adrian Klemm 0.22% 55.76 -0.42% 3 76 RB J.R. Redmond 0.20% 50.19 -0.29% 4 127 T Greg Randall 0.46% 117.10 0.17% 5 141 TE Dave Stachelski 0.00% 0.00 -0.26% 5 161 DT Jeff Marriott 0.00% 0.00 -0.23% 6 187 DB Antwan Harris 0.09% 22.31 -0.10% 6 199 QB Tom Brady 3.93% 998.16 3.77% 6 201 DE David Nugent 0.04% 11.15 -0.11% 7 226 LB Casey Tisdale 0.00% 0.00 -0.12% 7 239 FB Patrick Pass 0.22% 55.76 0.12%

So, yeah, despite the fact that Adrian Klemm didn’t exactly work out as Belichick’s first-ever Patriots pick, this draft gets an A.

Rk Team VR VR+ GM Rk VvE% 1 NYJ 6.63% 205.53 Bill Parcells 2 0.21% 2 GB 6.04% 187.16 Ron Wolf 4 0.15% 3 CHI 5.25% 162.66 Mark Hatley 3 0.18% 4 NE 5.16% 159.93 Bill Belichick 1 0.25% 5 PIT 4.70% 145.64 Kevin Colbert 8 0.07% 6 DEN 4.61% 142.92 Neal Dahlen 13 0.04% 7 SF 4.57% 141.56 Bill Walsh 22 -0.07% 8 BAL 4.17% 129.31 Ozzie Newsome 5 0.14% 9 NYG 4.08% 126.59 Ernie Accorsi 6 0.13% 10 JAX 3.78% 117.06 Tom Coughlin 7 0.08% 11 SEA 3.71% 115.02 Mike Holmgren 18 -0.04% 12 TEN 3.69% 114.34 Floyd Reese 11 0.05% 13 ARI 3.58% 110.93 Bob Ferguson 15 0.01% 14 MIN 3.42% 106.17 Dennis Green 16 -0.01% 15 CAR 3.23% 100.04 Marty Hurney 10 0.06% 16 NO 3.18% 98.68 Randy Mueller 9 0.07% 17 IND 2.77% 85.75 Bill Polian 14 0.03% 18 LV 2.72% 84.39 Al Davis 12 0.05% 19 PHI 2.66% 82.35 Tom Modrak 24 -0.11% 20 WFT 2.61% 80.99 Vinny Cerrato 29 -0.16% 21 CIN 2.41% 74.86 Mike Brown 27 -0.16% 22 CLE 2.31% 71.46 Dwight Clark 30 -0.24% 23 LAR 2.17% 67.38 Charley Armey 21 -0.07% 24 DET 2.15% 66.70 Chuck Schmidt 20 -0.06% 25 KC 2.11% 65.33 Carl Peterson 25 -0.12% 26 LAC 2.02% 62.61 Bobby Beathard 19 -0.05% 27 ATL 1.45% 44.92 Dan Reeves 26 -0.14% 28 BUF 1.43% 44.24 John Butler 28 -0.16% 29 TB 1.38% 42.88 Rich McKay 17 -0.03% 30 MIA 1.30% 40.15 Dave Wannstedt 23 -0.10% 31 DAL 0.72% 22.46 Jerry Jones 31 -0.29%

Entire 2000 NFL Draft class

GENERAL MANAGERS

Here are our overall GM rankings from 2000 to 2020. We didn’t include picks made before 2000 for general managers like Bill Parcells, John Butler, Ozzie Newsome, etc. who were making picks in earlier decades.

TEAM GM Year Rk VR VR+ Rk VVE% NYJ Bill Parcells 2000 1 6.63% 205.53 1 0.21% WFT Ron Rivera 2020 2 4.76% 152.32 2 0.21% BAL Eric DeCosta 2019-2020 3 4.36% 139.52 5 0.11% IND Chris Ballard 2017-2020 4 4.33% 138.56 11 0.08% GB Ted Thompson 2005-2017 5 4.28% 136.96 6 0.10% CLE Sashi Brown 2016-2017 6 4.07% 130.24 100 -0.11% DEN Jim Goodman 2008 7 4.05% 129.6 8 0.08% SEA John Schneider 2010-2020 8 3.96% 126.72 9 0.08% KC, CLE John Dorsey 2013-2019 10 3.92% 125.44 10 0.08% BUF Brandon Beane 2018-2020 12 3.87% 123.84 3 0.13% SF, WFT Scot McCloughan 2005-2009, 2015-2016 12 3.87% 123.84 12 0.07% BUF, CHG John Butler 2000-2002 9 3.95% 123.55 15 0.07% MIA Chris Grier 2016-2020 14 3.79% 121.28 20 0.05% BUF Marv Levy 2006-2007 14 3.79% 121.28 18 0.05% SF Bill Walsh 2000-2001 11 3.91% 121.21 70 -0.03% BAL Ozzie Newsome 2000-2018 16 3.78% 120.51 14 0.07% SF John Lynch 2017-2020 18 3.68% 117.76 32 0.03% SEA Mike Holmgren 2000-2002 17 3.74% 116.76 82 -0.05% JAX David Caldwell 2013-2016, 2020 19 3.64% 116.48 71 -0.03% LV Mike Mayock 2019-2020 20 3.61% 115.52 94 -0.09% PHI, CLE Tom Heckert 2006-2012 21 3.59% 114.88 42 0.01% DEN Brian Xanders 2009-2010 25 3.52% 112.64 98 -0.11% NYG Ernie Accorsi 2000-2006 24 3.53% 112.05 4 0.11% CAR Marty Hurney 2000-2012, 2018-2020 26 3.50% 111.5 33 0.03% NE Bill Belichick 2000-2020 26 3.50% 111.46 26 0.04% GB Ron Wolf 2000-2001 21 3.59% 111.29 57 -0.01% CHI Mark Hatley 2000-2001 23 3.54% 109.74 38 0.02% MIN Fran Foley 2006 29 3.42% 109.44 35 0.02% LAC A.J. Smith 2003-2012 30 3.41% 109.12 21 0.05% JAX Tom Coughlin 2000-2002, 2017-2019 30 3.41% 109.12 30 0.03% ARI Bob Ferguson 2000-2002 26 3.50% 108.84 78 -0.04% ARI Rod Graves 2003-2012 32 3.40% 108.8 25 0.04% CAR, NYG Dave Gettleman 2013-2020 34 3.38% 108.16 23 0.05% MIA Jeff Ireland 2008-2013 34 3.38% 108.16 52 -0.01% HOU Rick Smith 2007-2017 36 3.36% 107.52 28 0.03% MIA, MIN Rick Spielman 2004, 2007-2020 36 3.36% 107.52 34 0.02% CIN Mike Brown 2000-2020 36 3.36% 106.96 63 -0.02% TB Jason Licht 2014-2020 39 3.34% 106.88 45 0.01% DET Martin Mayhew 2009-2015 39 3.34% 106.88 47 0.00% PIT Kevin Colbert 2000-2020 39 3.34% 106.63 16 0.06% TEN Mike Reinfeldt 2007-2011 43 3.32% 106.24 48 0.00% IND Bill Polian 2000-2009 42 3.33% 105.89 17 0.06% TEN Floyd Reese 2000-2006 44 3.31% 105.15 55 -0.01% DEN Neal Dahlen 2000-2001 33 3.39% 105.09 59 -0.02% PHI Andy Reid 2002-2005 45 3.28% 104.96 40 0.02% LAR Les Snead 2012-2020 46 3.27% 104.64 49 0.00% HOU Charley Casserly 2002-2006 47 3.25% 104 89 -0.07% MIA Dennis Hickey 2014-2015 48 3.24% 103.68 27 0.04% NYJ Terry Bradaway 2001-2005 49 3.22% 102.14 13 0.07% CLE Ray Farmer 2014-2015 50 3.16% 101.12 110 -0.14% DAL Jerry Jones 2000-2020 50 3.16% 101.01 31 0.03% BUF Buddy Nix 2010-2013 52 3.15% 100.8 88 -0.07% ATL Thomas Dimitroff 2008-2020 52 3.15% 100.8 24 0.04% SEA Rob Ferguson 2003-2004 54 3.12% 99.84 54 -0.01% DET Bob Quinn 2016-2020 56 3.11% 99.52 64 -0.02% LAR Charley Armey 2000-2005 54 3.12% 98.73 73 -0.03% BUF Russ Brandon 2008-2009 58 3.06% 97.92 93 -0.08% BUF Tom Donahoe 2001-2005 57 3.09% 97.68 61 -0.02% TEN Jon Robinson 2016-2020 59 3.05% 97.6 66 -0.02% WFT Mike Shanahan 2010-2013 60 3.04% 97.28 36 0.02% DEN John Elway 2011-2020 61 3.03% 96.96 58 -0.02% CLE George Kokinis 2009 62 3.01% 96.32 90 -0.07% PHI Howie Roseman 2010-2014, 2016-2020 62 3.01% 96.32 53 -0.01% NO Mickey Loomis 2002-2020 62 3.01% 96.32 22 0.05% JAX James Harris 2003-2008 65 2.99% 95.68 65 -0.02% CHI Jerry Angelo 2002-2011 65 2.99% 95.68 41 0.01% LAC Tom Telesco 2013-2020 67 2.97% 95.04 37 0.02% SF Trent Baalke 2010-2016 67 2.97% 95.04 87 -0.06% CHI Ryan Pace 2015-2020 70 2.93% 93.76 29 0.03% NO, MIA Randy Mueller 2000-2001, 2007 69 2.95% 92.93 56 -0.01% CLE Andrew Berry 2020 71 2.89% 92.48 76 -0.04% NYJ Joe Douglas 2020 71 2.89% 92.48 112 -0.15% LV Reggie McKenzie 2012-2018 73 2.84% 90.88 60 -0.02% CLE Dwight Clark 2000-2002 73 2.84% 89.05 111 -0.14% TB, WFT Bruce Allen 2004-2008, 2014, 2017-2019 75 2.78% 88.96 84 -0.05% BUF Doug Whaley 2014-2017 76 2.74% 87.68 39 0.02% ARI Steve Keim 2013-2020 76 2.74% 87.68 80 -0.04% KC Carl Peterson 2000-2008 76 2.74% 87.19 77 -0.04% CHI Phil Emery 2012-2014 79 2.72% 87.04 51 0.00% KC Scott Pioli 2009-2012 79 2.72% 87.04 92 -0.08% GB Mike Sherman 2002-2004 81 2.70% 86.4 7 0.09% LAR Billy Devaney 2009-2011 82 2.69% 86.08 105 -0.11% TB Mark Dominik 2009-2013 83 2.68% 85.76 79 -0.04% NYJ Mike Tannenbaum 2006-2012 84 2.67% 85.44 44 0.01% DEN Ted Sundquist 2002-2007 85 2.66% 85.12 68 -0.03% SF Terry Donahue 2002-2004 86 2.62% 83.84 74 -0.03% TB, ATL Rich McKay 2000-2007 87 2.60% 82.82 43 0.01% GB Brian Gutekunst 2018-2020 88 2.58% 82.56 91 -0.08% MIN Rob Brzezinski 2002-2005 88 2.58% 82.56 101 -0.11% CLE Butch Davis 2003-2004 90 2.57% 82.24 72 -0.03% IND Ryan Grigson 2012-2016 90 2.57% 82.24 67 -0.03% SEA Tim Ruskell 2005-2009 92 2.53% 80.96 50 0.00% DET Matt Millen 2001-2008 92 2.53% 80.45 109 -0.12% PHI Chip Kelly 2015 94 2.48% 79.36 46 0.01% NYJ John Idzik 2013-2014 94 2.48% 79.36 113 -0.15% TEN Ruston Webster 2012-2015 96 2.47% 79.04 99 -0.11% KC Brett Veach 2018-2020 97 2.45% 78.4 19 0.05% HOU Brian Gaine 2018-2019 98 2.44% 78.08 69 -0.03% LV Al Davis 2000-2011 99 2.43% 77.52 96 -0.10% NYG Jerry Reese 2007-2017 100 2.40% 76.8 83 -0.05% JAX Gene Smith 2009-2012 103 2.32% 74.24 95 -0.10% ATL Dan Reeves 2000-2003 101 2.37% 74.15 75 -0.03% PHI Tom Modrak 2000-2001 102 2.36% 73.16 102 -0.11% CLE Phil Savage 2005-2008 105 2.24% 71.68 97 -0.10% IND Chris Polian 2010-2011 106 2.22% 71.04 62 -0.02% MIN Dennis Green 2000-2001 104 2.26% 70.06 107 -0.12% NYJ Mike Maccagnan 2015-2019 107 2.18% 69.76 104 -0.11% DET Chuck Schmidt 2000 108 2.15% 66.65 86 -0.06% MIA Nick Saban 2005-2006 110 1.97% 63.04 103 -0.11% LAC Bobby Beathard 2000 109 2.02% 62.62 81 -0.05% MIA Dave Wannstedt 2000-2003 111 1.85% 58.19 85 -0.06% WFT Marty Schottenheimer 2001 112 1.83% 56.73 106 -0.12% LAR Jay Zygmunt 2006-2008 113 1.69% 54.08 114 -0.21% WFT Vinny Cerrato 2000, 2002-2009 113 1.69% 53.75 108 -0.12% CLE Mike Lombardi 2013 115 0.92% 29.44 116 -0.25% HOU Bill O’Brien 2020 116 0.68% 21.76 115 -0.23%

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images