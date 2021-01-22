Tom Brady Is Not Only NFL’s Greatest QB But Also ‘GOAT’ Draft Pick

How the Patriots have fared in the draft since 2000

This might be obvious, but it’s rarely actually mentioned.

It’s fairly well-established that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriot Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. But he’s also the best draft pick of the modern era.

We’ve already dug through drafts from 2020, the last five years and the last 10 years. Now, we’re looking at all draft classes since 2000, when Bill Belichick became head coach/general manager of the Patriots and Brady was drafted.

Here’s a glossary of stats devised to determine how much value teams are extracting from the draft using Pro Football Focus’ Approximate Value, or AV, metric:

Value Rate (VR): Team or player AV divided by total draft class AV

— This is the percent of total value out of a draft class.

Value Rate+ (VR+): Value Rate where average=100

— This is a simpler way of looking at Value Rate. Think of it like ERA+ or OPS+ if you’re a baseball fan.

Value Vs. Expected rate (VvE%): How a player’s Value Rate compares to the expected Value Rate from his draft slot

— This is a gauge of how efficiently teams are using their draft picks and is weighted by draft slot.

AV is not a perfect stat. But it is the best, easiest and most uniform metric to use for a broad exercise like this one.

Brady has the highest weighted career AV in NFL history but also the best draft value rate and draft value vs. expectation rate since the AFL-NFL merger.

Drafted 199th overall, Brady was expected to produce a .16% value rate. Essentially, Brady was only supposed to constitute .16% of the entire 2020 draft’s total value. Brady’s instead makes up 3.93 percent of the 2000 NFL Draft’s total approximate value. Brady is almost 25 times more valuable than the expected 199th pick in the NFL draft. That’s an offense, defense, kicker, punter and long snapper combined vs. Brady.

Brady’s value vs. expected rate is more than twice as high as any other player the Patriots have drafted since 2000. Matt Light ranks second at 1.45%, followed by Julian Edelman at 1.40% and Logan Mankins at 1.34%.

Brady has a value rate+ of 998.16. So, Brady is nearly 10 times more valuable than the average NFL draft pick. Mankins has the next highest value rate+ among Patriots picks at 537.08 followed by Light at 511.68. Everyone else on the Patriots was half as valuable as Brady compared to their respective draft classes. Drew Brees has the next highest value rate+ among all NFL players since 2000 at 853.62. Brees made up 3.47% of the 2001 draft’s approximate value.

2000-2020

The Patriots ranked 17th in value rate and 22nd in value vs. expected rate in 2020. They were 26th in value rate and 18th in value vs. expected rate over the last five years and 12th in value rate and 11th in value vs. expected rate in the last 10 years.

Belichick’s first 11 drafts in New England were pretty incredible, because the Patriots rank fourth in value rate and ninth in value vs. expected rate from 2000 to 2020. The Patriots were the NFL’s second-best drafting team (behind the Packers) from 2000 to 2010.

RkTeamVRVR+RkVvE%
1BAL3.83%122.3410.06%
2GB3.74%119.4520.06%
3SEA3.51%112.0370.04%
4NE3.50%111.4690.04%
5SF3.44%109.71150.00%
6CAR3.40%108.5150.04%
7CIN3.36%106.9623-0.02%
8LAC3.35%106.7160.04%
9PIT3.34%106.6330.06%
10IND3.23%103.1380.04%
11MIN3.17%101.1922-0.01%
12DAL3.16%101.01100.03%
12ARI3.16%100.6719-0.01%
14JAX3.14%100.0226-0.03%
15BUF3.13%99.8420-0.01%
16HOU3.10%99.121-0.01%
18PHI3.09%98.65180.00%
18TEN3.09%98.6525-0.03%
16ATL3.10%98.18110.02%
20DEN3.05%97.424-0.02%
21KC3.01%96.3140.00%
21MIA3.01%96.07160.00%
24NYG2.98%95.2130.01%
23CHI2.99%95.19120.01%
25NO2.95%94.2240.04%
26CLE2.93%93.632-0.09%
27LAR2.92%93.1229-0.06%
27DET2.92%93.0930-0.06%
29NYJ2.86%91.14170.00%
30LV2.68%85.5731-0.07%
31TB2.57%82.1628-0.04%
31WFT2.57%82.0627-0.04%

Only the Ravens, Packers and Seahawks have drafted better than the Patriots since 2000.

I’d like to add that Ted Thompson, who died Thursday at 68 years old, worked in the Packers’ and Seahawks’ front offices during this time frame. He’s one of the greatest scouts and front-office executives of all-time.

2011-2020

We already dove deep into these years of the Patriots’ and the NFL’s draft history, so click the links below to learn more about the drafts from 2011 to 2020.

We’re not looking to add even more charts to this already over-charted post.

2010

This is Belichick’s best draft of all time based on value rate. The Patriots initially held the 22nd overall pick, moved down to 24 and picked up the 113th overall pick and then moved down again, packaging 24 and 119 for 27 and 90. The Patriots took Devin McCourty and added one of the most important defensive pieces of the dynasty.

The Patriots traded up from 44th overall, packaging the 190th overall pick, to take Rob Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends of all time, 42nd overall.

Linebacker Brandon Spikes, tight end Aaron Hernandez and center Ted Larsen, who has actually never played a snap for the Patriots in his long career, also wound up being above average picks for the Patriots.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
127DBDevin McCourty1.44%366.740.61%
242TERob Gronkowski1.64%418.310.97%
253LBJermaine Cunningham0.18%45.84-0.41%
262LBBrandon Spikes0.52%131.80-0.04%
390WRTaylor Price0.02%5.73-0.39%
4113TEAaron Hernandez0.49%126.070.17%
5150PZoltan Mesko0.13%34.38-0.11%
6205CTed Larsen0.79%200.560.64%
7208TThomas Welch0.04%11.46-0.10%
7247DEBrandon Deaderick0.18%45.840.10%
7248DTKade Weston0.00%0.00-0.08%
7250QBZac Robinson0.00%0.00-0.08%

The Patriots certainly had some misses. That’s illustrated in Belichick’s lower value vs. expectation rate. Still, they get an A.

The Patriots also found defensive tackle Kyle Love as an undrafted free agent.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1PIT6.04%193.44Kevin Colbert20.26%
2SEA5.82%186.25John Schneider30.20%
3NE5.44%174.02Bill Belichick70.11%
4DEN4.92%157.48Brian Xanders60.11%
5GB4.63%148.13Ted Thompson10.27%
6SF4.47%143.10Trent Baalke50.11%
7CIN4.38%140.22Mike Brown80.10%
8PHI3.89%124.40Howie Roseman18-0.04%
9MIA3.80%121.53Jeff Ireland100.10%
10CLE3.39%108.58Tom Heckert22-0.06%
10LAR3.39%108.58Billy Devaney25-0.11%
12DAL3.28%104.99Jerry Jones40.18%
12DET3.28%104.99Martin Mayhew120.04%
14NYG3.21%102.83Jerry Reese140.03%
15KC3.06%97.80Scott Pioli27-0.13%
16LV2.99%95.64Al Davis24-0.07%
17NO2.92%93.48Mickey Loomis90.10%
18HOU2.90%92.76Rick Smith20-0.05%
19TB2.79%89.17Mark Dominik28-0.15%
20ARI2.61%83.42Rod Graves16-0.01%
21IND2.54%81.26Chris Polian130.04%
22CAR2.40%76.94Marty Hurney17-0.03%
23WFT2.36%75.51Mike Shanahan110.04%
24ATL2.27%72.63Thomas Dimitroff23-0.07%
25LAC2.16%69.03A.J. Smith19-0.04%
26MIN2.11%67.60Rick Spielman21-0.06%
27TEN2.07%66.16Mike Reinfeldt26-0.11%
28BUF1.55%49.62Buddy Nix31-0.22%
29BAL1.53%48.90Ozzie Newsome29-0.17%
30CHI1.51%48.18Jerry Angelo150.02%
31JAX1.35%43.15Gene Smith30-0.18%
32NYJ0.94%30.20Mike Tannenbaum32-0.25%

2009

The Patriots traded out of the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. They initially held the 23rd pick and moved down to 26 and picked up the 162nd pick. Then they moved 26 and 162 for the 41st, 73rd and 83rd picks. The Patriots wound up passing on Michael Oher and Clay Matthews in the process and wound up with Darius Butler, Brandon Tate and the 73rd overall pick. Sounds bad, right?

The Patriots flipped the 73rd overall pick for a 2010 second-round pick and the 232nd pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Patriots wound up trading that second-round pick to move up for Gronkowski. They used the 232nd overall pick on Edelman.

The Patriots picked up the 34th overall pick by trading quarterback Matt Cassel and linebacker Mike Vrabel to the Kansas City Chiefs. Chung wasn’t amazing in his first tenure with the Patriots as he played out of position at free safety. He returned after a year with the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the most important pieces on three Super Bowl winning defenses.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
234DBPatrick Chung0.93%239.190.19%
240DTRon Brace0.15%38.79-0.53%
241DBDarius Butler0.56%142.22-0.12%
258TSebastian Vollmer1.44%368.480.87%
383WRBrandon Tate0.40%103.43-0.04%
397LBTyrone McKenzie0.03%6.46-0.36%
4123GRich Ohrnberger0.18%45.25-0.12%
5170TGeorge Bussey0.00%0.00-0.21%
6198CJake Ingram0.03%6.46-0.13%
6207DTMyron Pryor0.08%19.39-0.07%
7232WRJulian Edelman1.52%387.881.40%
7234DTDarryl Richard0.00%0.00-0.11%

This is another draft where Belichick took a ton of shots, so his value vs. expected rate isn’t high, but his value rate is third in the NFL.

The Patriots extracted a ton of value out of this class, and Edelman is one of the top steals of the last 21 years. This is another A.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1DET5.61%179.39Martin Mayhew140.06%
2GB5.48%175.35Ted Thompson10.28%
3NE5.30%169.70Bill Belichick130.06%
4CIN5.13%164.04Mike Brown70.11%
5HOU4.87%155.96Rick Smith40.20%
6JAX4.82%154.34Gene Smith90.10%
7PHI4.72%151.11Tom Heckert20.26%
8PIT4.60%147.07Kevin Colbert50.19%
9TEN4.27%136.57Mike Reinfeldt120.08%
10BUF3.89%124.44Russ Brandon18-0.02%
11MIA3.51%112.32Jeff Ireland17-0.01%
12MIN3.36%107.47Rick Spielman30.22%
13BAL3.16%101.01Ozzie Newsome100.10%
14CLE3.01%96.16George Kokinis24-0.07%
15IND2.78%88.89Bill Polian160.00%
16LV2.75%88.08Al Davis22-0.06%
17ATL2.70%86.46Thomas Dimitroff19-0.03%
18LAR2.60%83.23Billy Devaney26-0.12%
19TB2.47%79.19Mark Dominik150.04%
20NYJ2.42%77.58Mike Tannenbaum60.18%
21LAC2.40%76.77A.J. Smith21-0.06%
21SEA2.40%76.77Tim Ruskell20-0.04%
23NO2.27%72.73Mickey Loomis80.10%
24NYG2.20%70.30Jerry Reese30-0.16%
25SF2.17%69.49Scot McCloughan110.10%
26DEN2.12%67.88Brian Xanders32-0.30%
27CHI1.84%58.99Jerry Angelo23-0.06%
28ARI1.77%56.57Rod Graves28-0.14%
29KC1.74%55.76Scott Pioli29-0.14%
30CAR1.67%53.33Marty Hurney27-0.13%
31WFT1.54%49.29Vinny Cerrato25-0.10%
32DAL0.43%13.74Jerry Jones31-0.25%

2008

A problem with AV is that it doesn’t give enough credit to special teams players like Slater. This class does not rate well for the Patriots when it should at least rate higher because of Slater. AV isn’t perfect, but it’s the best stat for this type of exercise.

The Patriots initially had two first-round picks but forfeited their own as part of their punishment for Spygate. The other pick came from the 49ers from when the Patriots traded out of the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. They got a 2008 first-round pick and the 110th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The Patriots flipped the 2007 110th pick for wide receiver Randy Moss. The 49ers’ first-round pick wound up being 7th overall. The Patriots traded down from 7 to 10 and took linebacker Jerod Mayo.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
110LBJerod Mayo1.23%308.770.15%
262DBTerrence Wheatley0.02%5.94-0.53%
378LBShawn Crable0.00%0.00-0.48%
394QBKevin O’Connell0.00%0.00-0.39%
4129DBJonathan Wilhite0.24%59.38-0.05%
5153WRMatthew Slater0.09%23.75-0.15%
6197LBBo Ruud0.00%0.00-0.16%

This is one of Belichick’s weaker classes of the decade, however.

The Patriots get a C+. They hit on Mayo and got a steal in Slater but otherwise missed big on Wheatley, Crable and O’Connell.

They did also find running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, linebacker Gary Guyton and offensive lineman Ryan Wendell as undrafted free agents.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1ATL7.66%245.05Thomas Dimitroff20.23%
2KC6.43%205.84Carl Peterson110.07%
3GB5.44%174.18Ted Thompson30.22%
4PHI4.74%151.56Tom Heckert40.15%
5ARI4.71%150.80Rod Graves10.26%
6BAL4.62%147.79Ozzie Newsome140.04%
7CAR4.34%138.74Marty Hurney120.06%
8TEN4.22%134.97Mike Reinfeldt90.10%
9DEN4.05%129.69Jim Goodman100.08%
10DAL3.93%125.92Jerry Jones50.15%
11CHI3.75%119.89Jerry Angelo16-0.01%
12MIA3.65%116.87Jeff Ireland22-0.09%
13TB3.49%111.59Bruce Allen80.10%
14IND3.39%108.58Bill Polian60.13%
15DET3.37%107.82Matt Millen20-0.05%
16HOU3.04%97.27Rick Smith130.06%
17LAR2.99%95.76Jay Zygmunt21-0.08%
18NO2.50%79.92Mickey Loomis17-0.02%
19CIN2.45%78.42Mike Brown24-0.13%
20SEA2.26%72.38Tim Ruskell18-0.03%
21BUF2.24%71.63Russ Brandon25-0.14%
22MIN2.14%68.61Rick Spielman70.12%
23LV2.00%64.09Al Davis19-0.04%
24SF1.79%57.30Scot McCloughan26-0.15%
25NYJ1.77%56.55Mike Tannenbaum28-0.18%
25WFT1.77%56.55Vinny Cerrato27-0.17%
27NYG1.70%54.29Jerry Reese23-0.12%
28NE1.58%50.52Bill Belichick31-0.23%
29CLE1.20%38.45Phil Savage150.01%
29PIT1.20%38.45Kevin Colbert30-0.22%
31JAX0.80%25.64James Harris32-0.30%
32LAC0.78%24.88A.J. Smith29-0.22%

2007

As previously mentioned, the Patriots traded for wide receiver Randy Moss. They also dealt second- and seventh-round picks for wide receiver Wes Welker.

The Patriots entered this draft with two first-round picks. They traded their own to the 49ers and picked up the other when they traded wide receiver Deion Branch to the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. New England took safety Brandon Meriweather, and he was their only worthwhile pick in the class.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
124DBBrandon Meriweather0.79%201.36-0.07%
4127DTKareem Brown0.00%0.00-0.29%
5171TClint Oldenburg0.00%0.00-0.21%
6180LBJustin Rogers0.09%23.62-0.06%
6202DBMike Richardson0.05%12.20-0.11%
6208RBJustise Hairston0.00%0.00-0.14%
6209TCorey Hilliard0.22%54.920.07%
7211LBOscar Lua0.00%0.00-0.14%
7247GMike Elgin0.00%0.00-0.08%

The Patriots’ draft picks get a D. Throw in the trades for Moss, Welker and Mayo, and this gets an A.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1SF7.04%225.13Scot McCloughan20.32%
2CAR4.67%149.32Marty Hurney50.16%
3MIN4.64%148.55Rick Spielman140.02%
4PIT4.47%143.19Kevin Colbert60.15%
5NYJ4.33%138.60Mike Tannenbaum10.60%
6JAX4.24%135.53James Harris120.05%
7ATL4.21%134.77Rich McKay18-0.01%
8BAL4.19%134.00Ozzie Newsome40.22%
9MIA4.00%127.88Randy Mueller150.01%
10BUF3.92%125.58Marv Levy70.14%
11GB3.90%124.81Ted Thompson130.02%
12CLE3.35%107.20Phil Savage170.00%
13NYG3.25%104.14Jerry Reese30.25%
14DAL3.23%103.37Jerry Jones100.07%
15LAC3.21%102.61A.J. Smith80.12%
15NO3.21%102.61Mickey Loomis110.06%
17DET3.16%101.08Matt Millen23-0.10%
18CHI3.11%99.55Jerry Angelo160.01%
19SEA2.97%94.95Tim Ruskell90.09%
20ARI2.68%85.76Rod Graves20-0.03%
21TEN2.63%84.23Mike Reinfeldt19-0.03%
22LV2.49%79.64Al Davis32-0.23%
23TB2.46%78.87Bruce Allen29-0.17%
24HOU2.13%68.15Rick Smith22-0.08%
25CIN2.01%64.32Mike Brown21-0.07%
26IND1.91%61.26Bill Polian27-0.15%
27KC1.84%58.96Carl Peterson25-0.12%
28PHI1.70%54.37Tom Heckert26-0.14%
29DEN1.56%49.77Ted Sundquist31-0.20%
30LAR1.29%41.35Jay Zygmunt30-0.20%
31NE1.10%35.22Bill Belichick24-0.11%
31WFT1.10%35.22Vinny Cerrato28-0.16%

2006

This was the first of three straight drafts that saw the Patriots draft poorly. The Patriots actually traded up to take Chad Jackson in the second round. One of the picks they traded, 52nd overall, sent Greg Jennings to the Packers. Whoops.

Patriots fans might have been wondering if Belichick could still draft by the time 2009 came around. He turned it around in a big way. That should give some hope to Patriots fans who think Belichick is struggling to pick up talent in the draft (which he has) in recent years.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
121RBLaurence Maroney0.51%130.98-0.39%
236WRChad Jackson0.04%10.08-0.69%
386TEDavid Thomas0.18%45.34-0.25%
4106FBGarrett Mills0.02%5.04-0.33%
4118KStephen Gostkowski0.73%186.390.42%
5136TRyan O’Callaghan0.24%60.45-0.03%
6191DEJeremy Mincey0.59%151.130.42%
6205GDan Stevenson0.00%0.00-0.15%
6206DTLe Kevin Smith0.10%25.19-0.05%
7229DBWillie Andrews0.06%15.11-0.06%

The Patriots’ best pick was a kicker. Their second-best pick was Mincey, who never even played for the Patriots but went on to have a long career elsewhere. This gets a D+.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1NO7.78%249.07Mickey Loomis10.58%
2DEN6.08%194.71Ted Sundquist20.46%
3CIN5.53%177.01Mike Brown30.34%
4GB5.35%171.32Ted Thompson110.03%
5HOU4.90%156.78Charley Casserly70.11%
6BAL4.78%152.98Ozzie Newsome60.12%
7IND4.56%146.03Bill Polian40.31%
8NYJ4.09%130.86Mike Tannenbaum20-0.07%
9LAC3.85%123.27A.J. Smith50.13%
10SF3.77%120.74Scot McCloughan130.02%
11BUF3.65%116.95Marv Levy16-0.01%
12CAR3.48%111.26Marty Hurney90.06%
13MIN3.42%109.36Fran Foley120.02%
14PHI3.32%106.20Tom Heckert17-0.03%
15TEN3.16%101.15Floyd Reese18-0.04%
16CLE2.67%85.34Phil Savage26-0.13%
16KC2.67%85.34Carl Peterson150.00%
18JAX2.59%82.81James Harris100.05%
19NE2.47%79.02Bill Belichick25-0.11%
20LV2.39%76.49Al Davis23-0.10%
21CHI2.33%74.60Jerry Angelo19-0.04%
22NYG2.25%72.07Ernie Accorsi21-0.07%
23SEA2.11%67.64Tim Ruskell140.02%
24PIT2.07%66.38Kevin Colbert22-0.09%
25WFT1.96%62.58Vinny Cerrato80.07%
26TB1.90%60.69Bruce Allen24-0.11%
27DAL1.70%54.37Jerry Jones27-0.16%
28ARI1.50%48.04Rod Graves30-0.24%
29DET1.21%38.56Matt Millen31-0.25%
30MIA0.95%30.34Nick Saban28-0.20%
31LAR0.79%25.29Jay Zygmunt32-0.32%
32ATL0.71%22.76Rich McKay29-0.21%

2005

Poor Logan Mankins is the greatest forgotten Patriot because he was drafted after New England’s third Super Bowl win and traded before their fourth. He was an unbelievable left guard. And he played an entire season on a torn ACL.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
132GLogan Mankins2.11%537.081.34%
384DBEllis Hobbs0.61%156.650.17%
3100TNick Kaczur0.88%223.780.50%
4133DBJames Sanders0.55%139.860.27%
5170LBRyan Claridge0.00%0.00-0.21%
7230QBMatt Cassel0.99%251.760.87%
7255TEAndy Stokes0.00%0.00-0.03%

Hobbs, Kaczur and Hobbs were good values. Cassel obviously played well in 2008 when Tom Brady went down with a torn ACL and then went on to have a long career outside of New England.

This class rates very, very well for the Patriots, but we’ll only give it a B+. Mankins was great, and the Patriots got good value with the rest of their picks.

The Patriots also signed defensive tackle Mike Wright as an undrafted free agent. Wright, like Mankins, Moss and Welker (and Danny Woodhead!), was one of those great forgotten Patriots who never won a Super Bowl in New England.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1DAL7.17%229.57Jerry Jones10.44%
2SF6.25%200.09Scot McCloughan60.17%
3LAR5.38%172.01Charley Armey80.14%
3TEN5.38%172.01Floyd Reese120.08%
5GB5.29%169.20Ted Thompson70.15%
6NE5.13%164.28Bill Belichick20.42%
7LAC5.00%160.07A.J. Smith50.25%
8ATL4.96%158.67Rich McKay40.27%
9CAR4.94%157.96Marty Hurney90.12%
10PHI4.85%155.16Andy Reid110.08%
11NYJ3.40%108.82Terry Bradaway100.10%
12NYG3.03%96.88Ernie Accorsi30.33%
13MIA2.98%95.48Nick Saban18-0.03%
14SEA2.90%92.67Tim Ruskell19-0.04%
15CHI2.83%90.57Jerry Angelo130.00%
16KC2.74%87.76Carl Peterson150.00%
17JAX2.68%85.65James Harris17-0.03%
18PIT2.59%82.84Kevin Colbert140.00%
19TB2.11%67.40Bruce Allen25-0.18%
19WFT2.11%67.40Vinny Cerrato20-0.12%
21ARI2.04%65.29Rod Graves26-0.18%
22BAL1.97%63.19Ozzie Newsome21-0.12%
23DEN1.95%62.48Ted Sundquist16-0.02%
24LV1.84%58.97Al Davis24-0.18%
25IND1.80%57.57Bill Polian22-0.16%
25NO1.80%57.57Mickey Loomis23-0.17%
27CLE1.73%55.46Phil Savage29-0.24%
28CIN1.25%40.02Mike Brown31-0.30%
29HOU1.16%37.21Charley Casserly28-0.20%
30DET1.12%35.81Matt Millen30-0.30%
31MIN0.99%31.59Rob Brzezinski32-0.40%
32BUF0.64%20.36Tom Donahoe27-0.19%

2004

The Patriots came into the 2004 NFL Draft with two picks — their own and Baltimore’s. The Ravens traded their 2004 first-round pick to New England to move up and take quarterback Kyle Boller in 2003. Whoops. The Patriots grabbed defensive tackle Vince Wilfork with Baltimore’s pick and tight end Ben Watson with their own.

Wilfork is one of the Patriots’ all-time greats. Watson had a long career in the NFL. The Patriots’ next-best player from this class was undrafted cornerback Randall Gay.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
121NTVince Wilfork1.94%495.421.04%
132TEBen Watson0.96%244.860.20%
263DEMarquise Hill0.00%0.00-0.55%
395DBGuss Scott0.02%5.69-0.37%
4113DBDexter Reid0.09%22.78-0.24%
4128RBCedric Cobbs0.00%0.00-0.29%
5164WRP.K. Sam0.00%0.00-0.22%
7233DBChristian Morton0.04%11.39-0.07%

The Patriots get a B.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1LAC9.02%288.70A.J. Smith30.37%
2ARI7.35%235.10Rod Graves10.54%
3NYG6.63%212.24Ernie Accorsi20.44%
4ATL4.80%153.64Rich McKay40.17%
5TEN4.24%135.77Floyd Reese16-0.02%
6JAX4.20%134.35James Harris130.00%
7PIT4.00%127.91Kevin Colbert50.10%
8NYJ3.73%119.34Terry Bradaway60.09%
9CIN3.57%114.34Mike Brown19-0.07%
10CHI3.24%103.62Jerry Angelo17-0.02%
11KC3.10%99.33Carl Peterson80.07%
12NE3.06%97.90Bill Belichick18-0.06%
13DAL3.01%96.47Jerry Jones100.04%
13IND3.01%96.47Bill Polian15-0.01%
15SF2.97%95.04Terry Donahue20-0.08%
16SEA2.81%90.04Rob Ferguson120.01%
17CAR2.72%87.18Marty Hurney70.08%
18LAR2.57%82.18Charley Armey90.06%
19GB2.55%81.46Mike Sherman14-0.01%
20NO2.48%79.32Mickey Loomis21-0.09%
21HOU2.30%73.60Charley Casserly22-0.09%
22DET2.26%72.18Matt Millen32-0.23%
23MIA2.10%67.17Rick Spielman110.02%
24CLE2.03%65.03Butch Davis23-0.10%
25MIN1.88%60.03Rob Brzezinski27-0.16%
26LV1.85%59.31Al Davis30-0.20%
27DEN1.81%57.88Ted Sundquist28-0.18%
28BUF1.74%55.74Tom Donahoe31-0.22%
29WFT1.50%47.88Vinny Cerrato25-0.14%
30PHI1.27%40.73Andy Reid26-0.16%
31TB1.14%36.44Bruce Allen29-0.18%
32BAL1.05%33.59Ozzie Newsome24-0.11%

2003

The Patriots, once again, were coming in with two first-round picks. They acquired one when they traded Drew Bledsoe to the Bills. They traded their own to the Ravens as previously mentioned. The Patriots wound up trading up one spot to take Warren, who was a good player but didn’t justify his draft slot.

The Patriots actually traded up for wide receiver Bethel Johnson, a mistake, but wound up with two later-round steals in Asante Samuel and Dan Koppen and a solid role player in Tully Banta-Cain.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
113DETy Warren0.93%243.46-0.09%
236DBEugene Wilson0.63%166.00-0.10%
245WRBethel Johnson0.17%44.27-0.48%
4117DTDan Klecko0.13%33.20-0.19%
4120DBAsante Samuel1.50%392.861.19%
5164CDan Koppen1.44%376.261.22%
6201QBKliff Kingsbury0.00%0.00-0.16%
7234FBSpencer Nead0.00%0.00-0.11%
7239LBTully Banta-Cain0.46%121.730.37%
7243DTEthan Kelley0.13%33.200.03%
The Patriots get an A for grabbing three very good starters.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1CHI6.08%194.64Jerry Angelo110.09%
2BAL5.91%189.23Ozzie Newsome50.18%
3ARI5.41%173.01Rod Graves10.25%
4NE5.39%172.33Bill Belichick70.17%
5NYG4.92%157.47Ernie Accorsi60.17%
6DAL4.77%152.73Jerry Jones20.21%
7MIN4.44%141.92Rob Brzezinski40.18%
8IND4.24%135.84Bill Polian80.16%
9BUF4.18%133.81Tom Donahoe90.14%
10CIN3.91%125.03Mike Brown18-0.04%
11JAX3.44%110.16James Harris16-0.03%
12SEA3.42%109.48Rob Ferguson15-0.02%
13HOU3.25%104.08Charley Casserly25-0.10%
14LAR3.23%103.40Charley Armey21-0.09%
15LV3.21%102.72Al Davis19-0.05%
16CLE3.10%99.35Butch Davis120.03%
16PIT3.10%99.35Kevin Colbert30.19%
18KC2.87%91.91Carl Peterson130.01%
19CAR2.68%85.83Marty Hurney23-0.09%
20DET2.60%83.13Matt Millen27-0.15%
21GB2.58%82.45Mike Sherman100.12%
22SF2.56%81.77Terry Donahue14-0.01%
23LAC2.47%79.07A.J. Smith26-0.11%
24MIA2.26%72.31Dave Wannstedt17-0.03%
25NO1.92%61.50Mickey Loomis28-0.18%
26NYJ1.52%48.66Terry Bradaway29-0.21%
27TB1.33%42.58Rich McKay20-0.09%
28DEN1.20%38.52Ted Sundquist30-0.21%
29PHI1.10%35.14Andy Reid31-0.23%
30TEN0.99%31.76Floyd Reese32-0.24%
31ATL0.97%31.09Dan Reeves22-0.09%
32WFT0.93%29.74Vinny Cerrato24-0.10%

2002

The Patriots traded up to take tight end Daniel Graham, who didn’t wind up justifying the first-round pick. Wide receivers Deion Branch and David Givens and defensive end Jarvis Green were tremendous values in the second, fourth and seventh round.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
121TEDaniel Graham0.44%114.90-0.46%
265WRDeion Branch1.20%314.460.66%
4117QBRohan Davey0.00%0.00-0.31%
4126DEJarvis Green0.67%175.370.38%
7237RBAntwoine Womack0.00%0.00-0.10%
7253WRDavid Givens0.51%133.040.44%

The Patriots get a B.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1PHI5.89%188.32Andy Reid20.34%
2PIT5.77%184.62Kevin Colbert10.39%
3CAR5.44%174.24Marty Hurney40.18%
4BAL5.14%164.60Ozzie Newsome30.21%
5HOU4.70%150.51Charley Casserly20-0.06%
6JAX4.45%142.35Tom Coughlin80.13%
7DAL3.99%127.53Jerry Jones120.01%
8TEN3.82%122.34Floyd Reese130.01%
9LV3.80%121.59Al Davis140.01%
10IND3.54%113.44Bill Polian110.02%
11CHI3.50%111.96Jerry Angelo50.18%
12CLE3.48%111.21Dwight Clark160.00%
13LAC3.43%109.73John Butler21-0.07%
14BUF3.38%108.25Tom Donahoe19-0.05%
15DEN3.34%106.77Ted Sundquist100.06%
16NYJ3.20%102.32Terry Bradaway60.16%
17NO3.17%101.58Mickey Loomis23-0.09%
18MIN3.01%96.39Rob Brzezinski18-0.05%
19GB2.97%94.90Mike Sherman70.13%
20NE2.83%90.45Bill Belichick90.10%
21SF2.34%74.88Terry Donahue17-0.01%
22SEA2.29%73.40Mike Holmgren27-0.14%
23CIN2.22%71.18Mike Brown26-0.12%
24DET2.15%68.95Matt Millen29-0.15%
25NYG1.97%63.02Ernie Accorsi24-0.11%
26ATL1.71%54.87Dan Reeves25-0.11%
27KC1.69%54.12Carl Peterson30-0.17%
27WFT1.69%54.12Vinny Cerrato28-0.14%
29LAR1.48%47.45Charley Armey31-0.18%
30ARI1.44%45.97Bob Ferguson32-0.24%
31MIA1.32%42.26Dave Wannstedt150.01%
32TB0.83%26.69Rich McKay22-0.07%

2001

Welcome to the last time the Patriots were organically picking in the top 10. The Patriots hit big with Richard Seymour, who should be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.

They then wisely traded up for Matt Light in the second round. On top of that, the Patriots signed former Olympic wrestler Stephen Neal as an undrafted free agent.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
16DERichard Seymour1.87%460.020.72%
248TMatt Light2.08%511.681.45%
386DBBrock Williams0.02%4.92-0.41%
496TKenyatta Jones0.17%41.82-0.22%
4119TEJabari Holloway0.02%4.92-0.29%
5163LBHakim Akbar0.00%0.00-0.22%
6180TEArther Love0.00%0.00-0.20%
6200DBLeonard Myers0.02%4.92-0.14%
7216KOwen Pochman-0.04%-9.84-0.18%
7239LBT.J. Turner0.00%0.00-0.10%

The Patriots missed on most of these picks but wound up with two team hall of famers. This gets a B+.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1LAC6.99%216.68John Butler10.42%
2CIN6.07%188.31Mike Brown20.37%
3BUF5.49%170.25Tom Donahoe70.09%
4ARI5.47%169.61Bob Ferguson80.09%
5ATL5.35%165.74Dan Reeves60.12%
6IND5.33%165.09Bill Polian30.36%
7SEA5.22%161.87Mike Holmgren110.02%
8CAR4.56%141.23Marty Hurney17-0.06%
9DET4.39%136.07Matt Millen40.26%
10NYJ4.24%131.56Terry Bradaway50.25%
11NE4.14%128.33Bill Belichick90.04%
12LAR3.87%119.95Charley Armey19-0.10%
13JAX3.33%103.18Tom Coughlin15-0.02%
14SF3.25%100.60Bill Walsh120.02%
15BAL2.83%87.71Ozzie Newsome100.04%
16CLE2.73%84.48Dwight Clark22-0.11%
16PIT2.73%84.48Kevin Colbert130.00%
18TB2.60%80.61Rich McKay16-0.02%
19MIA2.52%78.03Dave Wannstedt18-0.09%
20DEN2.16%67.07Neal Dahlen21-0.11%
21PHI2.06%63.84Tom Modrak24-0.12%
22TEN1.89%58.69Floyd Reese14-0.01%
23CHI1.83%56.75Mark Hatley28-0.22%
23WFT1.83%56.75Marty Schottenheimer23-0.12%
25NYG1.81%56.11Ernie Accorsi20-0.11%
26NO1.69%52.24Randy Mueller26-0.15%
27DAL1.41%43.85Jerry Jones25-0.14%
28KC1.16%36.11Carl Peterson27-0.16%
29GB1.14%35.47Ron Wolf31-0.36%
30MIN1.10%34.18Dennis Green30-0.25%
31LV0.81%25.15Al Davis29-0.24%

2000

And now we get down to the Brady draft. As far as hit rate goes, this one wasn’t overly strong for Belichick in his first draft with the Patriots. But they also wound up with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

RdPickPosPlayerVRVR+VvE%
246GAdrian Klemm0.22%55.76-0.42%
376RBJ.R. Redmond0.20%50.19-0.29%
4127TGreg Randall0.46%117.100.17%
5141TEDave Stachelski0.00%0.00-0.26%
5161DTJeff Marriott0.00%0.00-0.23%
6187DBAntwan Harris0.09%22.31-0.10%
6199QBTom Brady3.93%998.163.77%
6201DEDavid Nugent0.04%11.15-0.11%
7226LBCasey Tisdale0.00%0.00-0.12%
7239FBPatrick Pass0.22%55.760.12%

So, yeah, despite the fact that Adrian Klemm didn’t exactly work out as Belichick’s first-ever Patriots pick, this draft gets an A.

RkTeamVRVR+GMRkVvE%
1NYJ6.63%205.53Bill Parcells20.21%
2GB6.04%187.16Ron Wolf40.15%
3CHI5.25%162.66Mark Hatley30.18%
4NE5.16%159.93Bill Belichick10.25%
5PIT4.70%145.64Kevin Colbert80.07%
6DEN4.61%142.92Neal Dahlen130.04%
7SF4.57%141.56Bill Walsh22-0.07%
8BAL4.17%129.31Ozzie Newsome50.14%
9NYG4.08%126.59Ernie Accorsi60.13%
10JAX3.78%117.06Tom Coughlin70.08%
11SEA3.71%115.02Mike Holmgren18-0.04%
12TEN3.69%114.34Floyd Reese110.05%
13ARI3.58%110.93Bob Ferguson150.01%
14MIN3.42%106.17Dennis Green16-0.01%
15CAR3.23%100.04Marty Hurney100.06%
16NO3.18%98.68Randy Mueller90.07%
17IND2.77%85.75Bill Polian140.03%
18LV2.72%84.39Al Davis120.05%
19PHI2.66%82.35Tom Modrak24-0.11%
20WFT2.61%80.99Vinny Cerrato29-0.16%
21CIN2.41%74.86Mike Brown27-0.16%
22CLE2.31%71.46Dwight Clark30-0.24%
23LAR2.17%67.38Charley Armey21-0.07%
24DET2.15%66.70Chuck Schmidt20-0.06%
25KC2.11%65.33Carl Peterson25-0.12%
26LAC2.02%62.61Bobby Beathard19-0.05%
27ATL1.45%44.92Dan Reeves26-0.14%
28BUF1.43%44.24John Butler28-0.16%
29TB1.38%42.88Rich McKay17-0.03%
30MIA1.30%40.15Dave Wannstedt23-0.10%
31DAL0.72%22.46Jerry Jones31-0.29%

GENERAL MANAGERS

Here are our overall GM rankings from 2000 to 2020. We didn’t include picks made before 2000 for general managers like Bill Parcells, John Butler, Ozzie Newsome, etc. who were making picks in earlier decades.

TEAMGMYearRkVRVR+RkVVE%
NYJBill Parcells200016.63%205.5310.21%
WFTRon Rivera202024.76%152.3220.21%
BALEric DeCosta2019-202034.36%139.5250.11%
INDChris Ballard2017-202044.33%138.56110.08%
GBTed Thompson2005-201754.28%136.9660.10%
CLESashi Brown2016-201764.07%130.24100-0.11%
DENJim Goodman200874.05%129.680.08%
SEAJohn Schneider2010-202083.96%126.7290.08%
KC, CLEJohn Dorsey2013-2019103.92%125.44100.08%
BUFBrandon Beane2018-2020123.87%123.8430.13%
SF, WFTScot McCloughan2005-2009, 2015-2016123.87%123.84120.07%
BUF, CHGJohn Butler2000-200293.95%123.55150.07%
MIAChris Grier2016-2020143.79%121.28200.05%
BUFMarv Levy2006-2007143.79%121.28180.05%
SFBill Walsh2000-2001113.91%121.2170-0.03%
BALOzzie Newsome2000-2018163.78%120.51140.07%
SFJohn Lynch2017-2020183.68%117.76320.03%
SEAMike Holmgren2000-2002173.74%116.7682-0.05%
JAXDavid Caldwell2013-2016, 2020193.64%116.4871-0.03%
LVMike Mayock2019-2020203.61%115.5294-0.09%
PHI, CLETom Heckert2006-2012213.59%114.88420.01%
DENBrian Xanders2009-2010253.52%112.6498-0.11%
NYGErnie Accorsi2000-2006243.53%112.0540.11%
CARMarty Hurney2000-2012, 2018-2020263.50%111.5330.03%
NEBill Belichick2000-2020263.50%111.46260.04%
GBRon Wolf2000-2001213.59%111.2957-0.01%
CHIMark Hatley2000-2001233.54%109.74380.02%
MINFran Foley2006293.42%109.44350.02%
LACA.J. Smith2003-2012303.41%109.12210.05%
JAXTom Coughlin2000-2002, 2017-2019303.41%109.12300.03%
ARIBob Ferguson2000-2002263.50%108.8478-0.04%
ARIRod Graves2003-2012323.40%108.8250.04%
CAR, NYGDave Gettleman2013-2020343.38%108.16230.05%
MIAJeff Ireland2008-2013343.38%108.1652-0.01%
HOURick Smith2007-2017363.36%107.52280.03%
MIA, MINRick Spielman2004, 2007-2020363.36%107.52340.02%
CINMike Brown2000-2020363.36%106.9663-0.02%
TBJason Licht2014-2020393.34%106.88450.01%
DETMartin Mayhew2009-2015393.34%106.88470.00%
PITKevin Colbert2000-2020393.34%106.63160.06%
TENMike Reinfeldt2007-2011433.32%106.24480.00%
INDBill Polian2000-2009423.33%105.89170.06%
TENFloyd Reese2000-2006443.31%105.1555-0.01%
DENNeal Dahlen2000-2001333.39%105.0959-0.02%
PHIAndy Reid2002-2005453.28%104.96400.02%
LARLes Snead2012-2020463.27%104.64490.00%
HOUCharley Casserly2002-2006473.25%10489-0.07%
MIADennis Hickey2014-2015483.24%103.68270.04%
NYJTerry Bradaway2001-2005493.22%102.14130.07%
CLERay Farmer2014-2015503.16%101.12110-0.14%
DALJerry Jones2000-2020503.16%101.01310.03%
BUFBuddy Nix2010-2013523.15%100.888-0.07%
ATLThomas Dimitroff2008-2020523.15%100.8240.04%
SEARob Ferguson2003-2004543.12%99.8454-0.01%
DETBob Quinn2016-2020563.11%99.5264-0.02%
LARCharley Armey2000-2005543.12%98.7373-0.03%
BUFRuss Brandon2008-2009583.06%97.9293-0.08%
BUFTom Donahoe2001-2005573.09%97.6861-0.02%
TENJon Robinson2016-2020593.05%97.666-0.02%
WFTMike Shanahan2010-2013603.04%97.28360.02%
DENJohn Elway2011-2020613.03%96.9658-0.02%
CLEGeorge Kokinis2009623.01%96.3290-0.07%
PHIHowie Roseman2010-2014, 2016-2020623.01%96.3253-0.01%
NOMickey Loomis2002-2020623.01%96.32220.05%
JAXJames Harris2003-2008652.99%95.6865-0.02%
CHIJerry Angelo2002-2011652.99%95.68410.01%
LACTom Telesco2013-2020672.97%95.04370.02%
SFTrent Baalke2010-2016672.97%95.0487-0.06%
CHIRyan Pace2015-2020702.93%93.76290.03%
NO, MIARandy Mueller2000-2001, 2007692.95%92.9356-0.01%
CLEAndrew Berry2020712.89%92.4876-0.04%
NYJJoe Douglas2020712.89%92.48112-0.15%
LVReggie McKenzie2012-2018732.84%90.8860-0.02%
CLEDwight Clark2000-2002732.84%89.05111-0.14%
TB, WFTBruce Allen2004-2008, 2014, 2017-2019752.78%88.9684-0.05%
BUFDoug Whaley2014-2017762.74%87.68390.02%
ARISteve Keim2013-2020762.74%87.6880-0.04%
KCCarl Peterson2000-2008762.74%87.1977-0.04%
CHIPhil Emery2012-2014792.72%87.04510.00%
KCScott Pioli2009-2012792.72%87.0492-0.08%
GBMike Sherman2002-2004812.70%86.470.09%
LARBilly Devaney2009-2011822.69%86.08105-0.11%
TBMark Dominik2009-2013832.68%85.7679-0.04%
NYJMike Tannenbaum2006-2012842.67%85.44440.01%
DENTed Sundquist2002-2007852.66%85.1268-0.03%
SFTerry Donahue2002-2004862.62%83.8474-0.03%
TB, ATLRich McKay2000-2007872.60%82.82430.01%
GBBrian Gutekunst2018-2020882.58%82.5691-0.08%
MINRob Brzezinski2002-2005882.58%82.56101-0.11%
CLEButch Davis2003-2004902.57%82.2472-0.03%
INDRyan Grigson2012-2016902.57%82.2467-0.03%
SEATim Ruskell2005-2009922.53%80.96500.00%
DETMatt Millen2001-2008922.53%80.45109-0.12%
PHIChip Kelly2015942.48%79.36460.01%
NYJJohn Idzik2013-2014942.48%79.36113-0.15%
TENRuston Webster2012-2015962.47%79.0499-0.11%
KCBrett Veach2018-2020972.45%78.4190.05%
HOUBrian Gaine2018-2019982.44%78.0869-0.03%
LVAl Davis2000-2011992.43%77.5296-0.10%
NYGJerry Reese2007-20171002.40%76.883-0.05%
JAXGene Smith2009-20121032.32%74.2495-0.10%
ATLDan Reeves2000-20031012.37%74.1575-0.03%
PHITom Modrak2000-20011022.36%73.16102-0.11%
CLEPhil Savage2005-20081052.24%71.6897-0.10%
INDChris Polian2010-20111062.22%71.0462-0.02%
MINDennis Green2000-20011042.26%70.06107-0.12%
NYJMike Maccagnan2015-20191072.18%69.76104-0.11%
DETChuck Schmidt20001082.15%66.6586-0.06%
MIANick Saban2005-20061101.97%63.04103-0.11%
LACBobby Beathard20001092.02%62.6281-0.05%
MIADave Wannstedt2000-20031111.85%58.1985-0.06%
WFTMarty Schottenheimer20011121.83%56.73106-0.12%
LARJay Zygmunt2006-20081131.69%54.08114-0.21%
WFTVinny Cerrato2000, 2002-20091131.69%53.75108-0.12%
CLEMike Lombardi20131150.92%29.44116-0.25%
HOUBill O’Brien20201160.68%21.76115-0.23%

