Tom Brady Jokes To Rob Gronkowski After Stars Remake Instagram Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski now are looking awfully smart for the decisions they made last March.

Brady’s and Gronkowski’s first season in Tampa Bay, at the very minimum, will conclude with a Super Bowl appearance. The Buccaneers booked a spot on the NFL’s biggest stage Sunday with a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Tampa’s triumph at Lambeau Field prompted another celebratory Instagram post from Brady, who teamed up with Gronkowski to remake their memorable video from a few years ago. The future Hall of Fame tight end reposted the clip on his own Instagram page, eliciting a response from his longtime quarterback.

“I’m the 6th Gronkowski ❤️❤️‼️‼️,” Brady wrote.

Brady and Gronkowski will try to win their fourth Lombardi Trophy together Feb. 7 when the Bucs square off with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. Tampa Bay will be able to enjoy the comforts of home for the final game of the 2020 season, as Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images