Twitter Sees Mac Jones Landing With Patriots After Record-Setting Game

Mac Jones won some fans in New England on Monday night as he stole the show in Alabama’s national championship victory over Ohio State.

Jones set a new record with 464 passing yards in a College Football Playoff National Championship game. He completed 36-of-45 passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the game.

Mac Jones' 464 passing yards tonight are a CFP national championship game record. His 36 completions and five passing touchdowns are both tied for the records. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 12, 2021

Patriots fans would like to see New England take Jones 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after Monday’s dominant performance. The Patriots need a new quarterback.

Mac Jones in the right system could be a really really good QB. Patriots perhaps?? — ♻️Gotham City Mando♻️ #NYJets✈️ (@NewAeonJets) January 12, 2021

Mac jones just feels like a patriot — Footy Chancellor (@FootyChancellor) January 12, 2021

Y’all want Mac Jones on Patriots ? — DG 🇬🇾 (@thatsd__) January 12, 2021

Mac Jones going to lead the Patriots to 3 Super Bowls — jake 💛💜 (@Shake_N_Jake35) January 12, 2021

Jones, a junior who is expected to declare, is regarded as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2021 class behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Jones outperformed Fields (17-of-33, 194 yards, TD; six rushes, 67 yards) but also was throwing to Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, who hauled in 12 catches for 215 yards with three touchdowns in the first half before leaving the game with a hand injury.

Belichick has drafted 11 players coached by Saban since joining the Patriots in 2000. Perhaps Jones could be the 12th.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images