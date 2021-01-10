Updated Look At Patriots’ Front Office With Dave Ziegler Retained

The New England Patriots’ front office won’t go through complete upheaval this offseason.
The Patriots reportedly will retain top scout Dave Ziegler, who withdrew his name from the Denver Broncos’ general manager search. Ziegler was elevated from pro personnel director to assistant director of player personnel last offseason.
Ziegler is the favorite to take over as director of player personnel after Nick Caserio, who previously held that role, was hired away by the Houston Texans to become their general manager.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is New England’s official general manager. So, if Ziegler does get promoted, he would be just one step below Belichick.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted Sunday that Ziegler can’t be promoted until the Patriots go through a hiring process because of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to bring in diverse candidates.
Ziegler first joined the Patriots in 2013 and worked in pro scouting, not college scouting, until the 2020 season. The Patriots brought in veteran players like Brandon LaFell, Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, Martellus Bennett, Alan Branch, Darrelle Revis, Akiem Hicks, Jabaal Sheard, Dion Lewis, Chris Long, Kyle Van Noy, Rex Burkhead, Cordarrelle Patterson, Trent Brown, Lawrence Guy, Danny Shelton, Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty, among others that helped New England win three Super Bowls since Ziegler joined the organization.
Caserio is one of many scouts the Patriots have lost in the last four years. James Liipfert, Pat Stewart, DuJuan Daniels and Monti Ossenfort also have left for promotions in other organizations.
Here’s a current look at New England’s front office:
Nancy Meier – director of scouting administration
Dave Ziegler – assistant director of player personnel
Brian Smith – college scouting coordinator
Matt Groh – national scout
Brandon Yeargan – national scout
Steve Cargile – pro scout
Ronnie McGill – pro scout
Marshall Oium – pro scout
D.J. Debick – area scout
Jonathan Howard – area scout
Tucker Ingraham – area scout
Taylor Redd – area scout
Camren Williams – area scout
Eliot Wolf – scouting consultant
Smith, who joined the organization in 2000, could see a promotion. Groh and Yeargan, both of whom joined the organization in 2011, are the Patriots’ next most experienced college scouts. McGill, who joined the Patriots in 2010, and Cargile, who joined the organization in 2011, are most experienced on the pro side of scouting.
Wolf joined the Patriots in 2020. He previously worked with the Cleveland Browns as assistant general manager and the Green Bay Packers as director of football operations.
The Patriots could look to supplement their front office with former Patriots scouts who are currently available, like former Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, ex-Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli.
Retaining a top pro scout like Ziegler was important for the Patriots as they head into an incredibly important offseason flush with cap space. If the Patriots are going to upgrade at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end or along their front seven or secondary through free agency or trades, they’ll need Ziegler’s guidance.