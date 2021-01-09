Watch Bills QB Josh Allen Improvise Wild Touchdown In Playoff Highlight

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen even manages to throw touchdowns on rushing plays.

The Bills called a quarterback draw in the red zone Saturday in the first quarter of their wild-card round matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. With no room for Allen to run, he audibled and pushed the ball to tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown.

The Bills haven’t won a playoff game since 1995, the year before Allen was born. The Bills also won the AFC East this season for the first time since 1995.

The New England Patriots had won the AFC East every year since 2001 except for the 2002 (New York Jets) and 2008 (Miami Dolphins) seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images