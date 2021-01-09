NFL Rumors: Urban Meyer Assembling Staff To Fill Jaguars Head Coach Vacancy?

NCAA coaching legend Urban Meyer could finally be making the jump to the pros.

Meyer met with the head coach-needy Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday and is “assembling a staff,” league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jaguars have the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer has won three national championships at the college football level with Florida (twice) and Ohio State. He’s never coached nor played in the NFL.

Meyer retired after Ohio State’s 2018 season, citing health reasons. He temporarily retired after Florida’s 2010 season, citing health reasons that time, as well.

Meyer also served as a head coach at Bowling Green and Utah earlier in his coaching career.

Meyer is close with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

