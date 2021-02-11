NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a mutual appreciation between Andrew Benintendi and the Boston Red Sox as the outfielder begins the next chapter of his Major League Baseball career.

The Red Sox thanked Benintendi for his contributions to the organization Wednesday night, shortly after trading the 26-year-old to the Kansas City Royals as part of a three-team deal that also involved the New York Mets.

On Thursday, Benintendi returned the favor, speaking positively about his five seasons in Boston, which included a World Series title in 2018.

“I’ll always have that connection with Boston,” Benintendi told reporters, as transcribed by The Boston Globe, during his first video conference as a member of the Royals. “And I mean, obviously, 2018 is a tough one not to mention. That year was unbelievable, but I think most of all would be the relationships that I’ve had, with teammates, coaches, things like that.”

Benintendi, the seventh overall pick in 2015, debuted with Boston in 2016, finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and made an All-Star push in 2018 while contributing to the Red Sox’s eventual championship triumph.

He since has regressed, struggling for much of 2019 and missing most of 2020 due to injury, but the former top prospect is embracing the challenge that awaits with his new organization.

“There’s a sense of pride for me now,” Benintendi said. “I wanna go perform well, obviously. I wanna go show (the Royals) it was worth the trade, and I wanna go play well for the fans and the organization. So I’m excited and it’s nice to be wanted.”

The Red Sox acquired five players as part of the three-team trade: outfielder Franchy Cordero, minor league pitcher Josh Winckowski and three players to be named later.

It could be a few years before we know which team won Wednesday’s deal, but there’s certainly no animosity between Benintendi and the Red Sox as they go their separate ways.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images