Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. Explains Taunting Tyreek Hill During Super Bowl LV

There’s no doubt about it, Antoine Winfield Jr. had the last laugh.

The Buccaneers safety taunted Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

And while it earned a flag for taunting and perhaps the displeasure of Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, it was worth it for Winfield.

“The taunting, man it’s something I had to do,” Winfield said in a postgame video conference. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He backflipped right in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that.”

Winfield was referencing the Buccaneers’ Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns during that game, and after burning Winfield on one long touchdown, the wideout threw up the deuces en route to the end zone.

Antoine Winfield Jr. got his revenge against Tyreek 👀 pic.twitter.com/PPwFxvYJBB — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

Winfield’s celebration Sunday came after the game was decided late in the fourth quarter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to complete a pass to Hill, but the rookie safety successfully defended it. Winfield’s play resulted in a turnover on downs.

And while Tom Brady claimed Super Bowl MVP, Winfield and the Buccaneers’ defense were equally impressive. Tampa Bay held Kansas City to just three field goals and 350 yards of total offense while snagging two interceptions, including one by Winfield.

