Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s see if the Boston Bruins, for once, can try not to play from behind.

Give them tons of credit, the Bruins have done a great job of digging themselves out of holes, which has led to thrilling wins. But they’ve also put themselves in tough spots, a habit they likely will try to break.

They’ll get another crack at it Friday night when they face the Philadelphia Flyers in the second contest of a two-game set from Wells Fargo Center. The Bruins earned a comeback, overtime win over Philly on Wednesday.

Few lineup changes are expected for either side. In fact, the Bruins’ plan is to keep things the same.

After making his season debut Wednesday, Anton Blidh will remain on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Anders Bjork. Chris Wagner stays on the third line and Craig Smith the second as a result.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. The Flyers’ only change will be sending out Brian Elliott instead of Carter Hart.

With this weekend’s games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Buffalo Sabres, this will be the B’s final game until they face the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Here are the projected lineups for Friday Bruins-Flyers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (7-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner

Anton Blidh–Sean Kuraly–Anders Bjork

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-2-2)

Claude Giroux–Nolan Patrick–Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom–Kevin Hayes–Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk–Scott Laughton–Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl–Connor Bunnaman–Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov–Shayne Gostisbehere

Travis Sanheim–Philippe Meyers

Justin Braun–Erik Gustafsson

Brian Elliott

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images