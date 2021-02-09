Boston Had Higher Super Bowl LV Ratings Than Tampa Bay

NESN Logo Sign In

New Englanders have grown accustomed to watching the Super Bowl more years than not after being spoiled by the Tom Brady era for 20 years.

And even though Brady made it to the big game with a different team this year, plenty of northerners apparently tuned in to Super Bowl LV.

Boston had the second-highest ratings of any market Sunday night, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand. In fact, Boston outperformed Tampa Bay, which ranked third.

Super Bowl LV, as you likely know, was played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the now-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Interesting.