Bruce Arians Says Bringing Tom Brady To Bucs ‘Changed Our Entire Football Team’

Tom Brady earned his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just their second NFL title.

And Bruce Arians, for one, knows the 43-year-old quarterback had a lot to do with their success.

Brady also had an arsenal of weapons, including longtime New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who he connected with for two touchdowns in Sunday’s 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It had been a while since Tampa Bay had seen playoff action, and signing Brady to a two-year deal last March made a big difference.

In fact, Arians believes the QB changed the entire team.

“Knowing that he’d been there and done this, our guys believed it. It changed our entire football team,” Arians told reporters, via ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper.

The Bucs head coach added: “It makes a total difference in your locker room. We came from behind two times from 17 points down. The leadership he brings … it permeated through our whole locker room, his belief that we’re going to do this,” via The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Well, it’s hard to argue with any of that given the success the Bucs had this year.

As for what’s next for Brady? He said he was “coming back” next year after hoisting his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

