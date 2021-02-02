Brandon Carlo’s Game-Winner Vs. Capitals Is Part Of Defenseman’s Bigger Goal

Brandon Carlo had his longtime defensive partner, Torey Krug, head to St. Louis this offseason.

The pair spent three seasons together with the defensive-minded Carlo working well with the offensively-talented Krug. And now, Carlo seems to be putting more responsibility on himself in hopes of gaining those puck-moving, offensive-minded characteristics.

The 24-year-old blueliner made that part of his game count Monday night, scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Carlo’s wrist shot at 17:23 sailed past Washington goaltender Vitek Vanecek and was the Bruins’ fourth unanswered goal, third of the final period.

AND JUST LIKE THAT BRANDON CARLO GIVES THE BRUINS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/knxOUprAkv — NESN (@NESN) February 2, 2021

The right-shot blueliner explained how he is working on his offensive game in hopes of having a more well-rounded impact in his fifth season in Boston.