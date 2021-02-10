Bruins-Rangers Projected Lineups: Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s to hoping the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers rivalry will be reignited this season.

Once one of hockey’s great rivalries, the hate between the two sides has fizzled out in recent years. But with the NHL’s divisional realignment for the present season, the two sides will see one another eight times in 2021, the first such meeting coming Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Bruins, who haven’t played since beating the Philadelphia Flyers this past Friday, are getting a few reinforcements in Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk.

With the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith line buzzing, DeBrusk will slot in on the third line, joining Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork, who gets bumped up from the fourth unit.

With Bjork up, Chris Wagner returns to the fourth line, where he’ll skate alongside Sean Kuraly and Trent Frederic, who also bumps down to the fourth unit from the third. Anton Blidh will be healthy scratched as a result.

Grzelcyk will return to his usual spot on the second defensive pairing next to Brandon Carlo. Connor Clifton will be healthy scratched as a result, but it’s possible we could see Clifton later on in the week.

Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins-Rangers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (8-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (4-5-2)

Chris Kreider–Mika Zibanejad–Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin–Ryan Strome–Kappo Kakko

Alexis Lafreniere–Brett Howden–Phil Di Giuseppe

Brendan Lemieux–Kevin Rooney–Julien Gauthier

Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller–Jacob Trouba

Libor Hajek–Anthony Bitetto

Alex Georgiev

