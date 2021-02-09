How Bruins Lined Up In Practice With Jake DeBrusk Back

NESN Logo Sign In

Lately, the Boston Bruins have had more subtractions than additions.

This week, it looks like they’ll get a few additions.

Jake DeBrusk (lower-body) and Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) likely will make their returns to game action Wednesday against the New York Rangers. Jack Studnicka (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday, but it sounds like Friday against the Rangers is in play for him.

Adding Grzelcyk back into the fold was simple. He goes in for Connor Clifton on the left side of the second pairing, though it’s possible we could see Clifton again soon.

But while DeBrusk has been out, the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith line has looked pretty good. As such, it appears Cassidy wants to keep that trio together.