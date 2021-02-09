How Bruins Lined Up In Practice With Jake DeBrusk Back

Lately, the Boston Bruins have had more subtractions than additions.
This week, it looks like they’ll get a few additions.
Jake DeBrusk (lower-body) and Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) likely will make their returns to game action Wednesday against the New York Rangers. Jack Studnicka (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Wednesday, but it sounds like Friday against the Rangers is in play for him.
Adding Grzelcyk back into the fold was simple. He goes in for Connor Clifton on the left side of the second pairing, though it’s possible we could see Clifton again soon.
But while DeBrusk has been out, the Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Craig Smith line has looked pretty good. As such, it appears Cassidy wants to keep that trio together.
Thus, here’s how the Bruins looked in Tuesday’s practice.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork
Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Callum Booth
Studnicka took a few shifts on the second line right wing, while Anton Blidh split time with Trent Frederic on the fourth line left side. Frederic likely has the edge for that lineup spot.
Clifton skated on an extra fourth pairing with John Moore.
If DeBrusk, Grzelcyk and Studnicka all make their returns this week, the only Bruin that will still be out of action is Ondrej Kase, who has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second game of the season.