Cam Newton Delivers Stern Message As Start Of NFL Free Agency Nears

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton struggled over the course of his first season in New England, which cast further doubt about the quarterback’s future in the NFL.

Newton himself doesn’t seem to be at all worried about getting another starting opportunity in the league.

The veteran quarterback on Thursday released an Instagram video of himself in the gym, something Newton did quite often leading up to the 2020 campaign as well. The 2015 NFL MVP also delivered a message seemingly directed at his doubters.

“Let me tell you something. When it comes to me, I’m not your conventional human being,” Newton said. “I think different, I act different and I’ve came to grips to say I am different. I don’t need your validation. Never needed your validation. But one thing about me: I’m gonna figure it out, baby, and I’m gonna (expletive) work.”

What does the future hold for Newton? A return to Foxboro probably shouldn’t be ruled out, despite the way the 31-year-old played last season. Newton is very much open to the idea of continuing his NFL career in New England, and there’s a chance he will be the Patriots’ best option under center once the league’s quarterback carousel stops turning. Not to mention, Newton potentially could help attract players to New England, which isn’t as easy as it used to be with Tom Brady now out of the picture.

That said, the Patriots surely will run through plenty of options before mulling the possibility of bringing back Newton.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images