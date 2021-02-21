Celtics Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

If you can’t watch Sunday’s game between the Celtics and Pelicans on TV, you need to know how to live-stream it.

Boston will visit New Orleans on Sunday in the first meeting between the two franchises this season. The Pelicans are coming off two straight losses, while the Celtics are fresh off a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, the game will give fans a chance to watch Zion Williamson. Will the Celtics be able to slow down New Orleans’s superstar forward? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live-stream Sunday’s game between the Celtics and Pelicans:

When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

