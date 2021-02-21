If you can’t watch Sunday’s Daytona NASCAR road race on TV, you need to know how to live stream it.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The race is the second of the 2021 season, following last weekend’s wreck-filled Daytona 500.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell. Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick will round out the top five. NASCAR used the same weighted formula from last season to determine the lineup.

The race is scheduled for 70 laps on the 3.61-mile road course.

Elliott is the favorite, and justifiably so. The Hendrick Motorsports driver — and defending Cup Series champion — won last season’s race at this course. For his career, Elliott has five road race victories in 12 starts. Not bad. Martin Truex Jr. also is a driver worth keeping an eye on, as he was four career victories in road races.

Who will take the checkered flag? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream this weekend’s NASCAR Cup race at the Daytona road course:

When: Sunday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO; fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images