Julian Edelman Delivers Great Tweet In Support Of David Pastrnak

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak, much to his chagrin, was briefly pulled away from the Bruins’ postgame celebration Sunday night.

Julian Edelman feels for Boston’s superstar right wing.

Pastrnak rocked vibrant pink sunglasses while he took part in his media availability after the Bruins’ 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe. The 24-year-old explained he was sporting the shades while the B’s listened to “Barbie Girl” in the locker room before he was summoned to speak with reporters.

Of course, talking with the media is part of the job. But Edelman believes Pastrnak’s celebratory festivities should not have been interrupted.

“Don’t come between a man and his Barbie Girl @pastrnak96,” Edelman tweeted Monday.

Don’t come between a man and his Barbie Girl @pastrnak96 pic.twitter.com/G9Tr72H8J0 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 22, 2021

Pastrnak and the Bruins return to game action Thursday night when they visit the New York Islanders. It remains to be seen if the Black and Gold will blast “Barbie Girl” in the locker room if they come out on top on Long Island.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images