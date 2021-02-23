This Reportedly Is ‘Realistic’ Asking Price For Russell Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson, in all likelihood, will be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback next season and beyond.

But in the event Seattle shops its superstar signal-caller, the franchise surely would be able to bring in quite a haul.

There appears to be some tension between Wilson and the Seahawks as the start of the new NFL year nears. Wilson has been honest about his current frustration in Seattle, and the organization reportedly was not pleased with the eight-time Pro Bowl selection being so public with his feelings. In turn, teams reportedly have checked in with the Seahawks to inquire about Wilson’s availability.

Again, there’s been no indication the Seahawks are shopping Wilson. But NFL Network’s Michael Silver on Monday shed light on possible negotiations if Seattle makes Wilson available.

“…What’s a realistic price if the Seahawks were to trade Russell Wilson? I think you start with something like three first-round draft picks,” Silver said on NFL Network. “That’s kind of the message other teams believe would be conveyed. But I still think there is a lot of time to get through this rough patch. He’s under contract for three more years. He’s obviously done some incredible things in that city and for that franchise. The Seahawks certainly know what they have.”

Silver also noted “probably a third of the league” has called Seattle to ask about Wilson. Furthermore, Silver points out Seahawks general manager John Schneider is the type of executive who “listens to everything and anything all the time.” This is contrary to the Houston Texans front office, which reportedly is completely disregarding all calls it receives about Deshaun Watson.

A Wilson trade this offseason would be a complete stunner. But this situation in the Pacific Northwest is nonetheless worth keeping an eye on as we inch closer to the heart of the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images