Julian Edelman Relays Important Message In Tribute For Dustin Pedroia

Boston over the past decade-plus has seen a handful of undersized athletes make massive impacts for their respective teams.

One of those stars called it a career Monday. Dustin Pedroia retired from Major League Baseball after 15 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Julian Edelman, another regional favorite who never let his stature hold him back, issued a tribute to Pedroia not long after the retirement announcement was made.

It’s not the size of the dog in the fight; it’s the size of the fight in the dog. #15 pic.twitter.com/2wNADRHnQj — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 1, 2021

No one could question Pedroia’s fight over the course of his big league career. The now-former second baseman proved his doubters wrong and then some, playing in four All-Star Games, helping the Red Sox win three World Series titles and claiming the American League MVP Award in 2008.

As for Edelman, retirement probably isn’t very far down the road. But as of now, it sounds like the New England Patriots wide receiver is planning to play in the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images