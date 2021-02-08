Leonard Fournette Reveals What Tom Brady Texted Bucs Teammates Every Night

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady certainly has been doing some solid manifesting in his meditation sessions lately.

Certainly, his head was in the right place Sunday as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win Super Bowl LV, the seventh of his career.

But it seems like all week, the quarterback was trying to extend that mentality to the rest of his teammates, texting them every night before he went to bed.

According to Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Brady has been texting fellow members of the team to say, “We WILL win.”

Leonard Fournette said all week long, Tom Brady was texting everyone at 11:00 at night saying, "We WILL win." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 8, 2021

Chills. The legend of TB12 continues.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images