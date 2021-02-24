Vanessa Bryant Calls Meek Mill Lyric About Kobe ‘Disrespectful’

NESN Logo Sign In

Vanessa Bryant understandably took issue with rapper Meek Mill over a lyric about her late husband, Kobe.

Meek Mill, in his upcoming song “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” raps the following lyrics: “Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.” Obviously, the lyric is a reference to last year’s helicopter crash that killed Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna as well as seven others.

Vanessa on Monday used her Instagram story to criticize Meek Mill (real name: Robert Rihmeek Williams).

Take a look:

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant speaks on that controversial Meek Mill lyric pic.twitter.com/iDaoVBUsg3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 23, 2021

The 33-year-old since has apologized with a tweet early Tuesday morning.

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Make of that what you will.

No word yet on whether Meek Mill intends to re-record the song before its official release.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images