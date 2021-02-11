NESN Logo Sign In

Quarterback Tom Brady was mic’d up and fired up before his latest Super Bowl win.

Brady’s message was simple as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for warmups before winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Great day, boys,” Brady said to his pass-catchers. “Lock-in, now. Lock-in. You know what to do. From here, we’re just playing ball. We already know what they’re going to do. We’ve got all the answers to the test. Now we just have to go have some fun and go execute.”

You can watch the 41-minute NFL Films segment from the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in its entirety below.

Brady also delivered one more pep talk before the Bucs’ first offensive snap:

“Let’s go, boys,” Brady said. “Win one play at a time, huh?”

Brady was captured greeting wife Gisele Bundchen and his three children after the game, as well.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans also was mic’d up. Apparently, he was just as surprised as the rest of the NFL world that Brady actually agreed to come to Tampa Bay.

“Best ever, man,” Evans said to tight end Rob Gronkowski after the Buccaneers win. “I can’t believe y’all came to Tampa Bay! Y’all came here just to do this. You came to do this!”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images