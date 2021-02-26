Red Sox Roster Projection: First Attempt At 26-Man Opening Day Group

NESN Logo Sign In

Roughly 11 months ago, we published an Opening Day roster projection for the 2020 Red Sox. We all know what happened next.

This time around, we’re fairly certain we need not worry about roster projections becoming useless within a matter of days. In fact, it looks like fans will be at Fenway Park on April 1 when the Red Sox begin their new season.

So, with a busy offseason behind us and spring training finally here, let’s dive head first into our inaugural 2021 Red Sox roster projection:

Pitchers (15): Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Tanner Houck, Matt Barnes, Adam Ottavino, Hirokazu Sawamura, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor, Matt Andriese, Ryan Brasier, Phillips Valdez

The only decision we struggled with was giving youngster Tanner Houck the nod over reliever Austin Brice. Houck made three starts after a late-season call-up in 2020, and was excellent in all of them. The 2017 first-round pick went 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio.

But, assuming the rotation — Rodriguez/ Eovaldi; Richards; Perez; Pivetta — breaks camp as we expect, Houck will be without a concrete role unless the Red Sox roll with a six-man rotation.

So, why is he on our roster? First of all, he might be really good. Second of all, Touck’s experience as both a starter and reliever lends himself perfectly to Boston’s increasing usage of “openers” and long relievers. We think the Red Sox can find enough innings for the intriguing rookie, unless they prefer to give those innings to Andriese and allow Houck additional time to develop in the minors.

As for Brice, he has decent stuff and very well could make this roster regardless of Houck’s status. Nevertheless, he does not make our initial 26-man cut.

Catchers (2): Christian Vazquez, Kevin Plawecki,

Unless Connor Wong really pops in camp or an injury strikes, this is the tandem you’ll get.

And it should give you confidence.

Vazquez has his flaws but still is one of the better all-around catchers in baseball. Plawecki acquitted himself well as a backup last year, and has a firm hold on the job.

Obviously, a trade could change everything, but we’ll cross that bridge if we ever reach it.

Infielders (5): Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Enrique Hernandez, Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo

The first four players on this list are virtual locks, assuming health. So, it all comes down to Arroyo.

Sure, it’s possible that Michael Chavis, capable of playing first base, second base and left field, has a good camp and earns a spot on the roster. Perhaps Jonathan Arauz impresses enough to make the cut.

But the Red Sox really like what they saw from Arroyo at the end of last season, and he could be a decent backup to Hernandez at second base.

Arroyo, a first-round pick in 2013, hit .240 with three homers over 14 games with the Red Sox. After bouncing from San Francisco to Tampa Bay to Cleveland, the 25-year-old finally might have found a home in Boston.

Outfielders (3): Franchy Cordero, Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe

This group will be under the microscope all season, and understandably so. Verdugo essentially replaced Mookie Betts and Cordero essentially replaced Andrew Benintendi. But this likely will be your Red Sox outfield at the start of the season, assuming Jackie Bradley Jr. signs elsewhere in free agency.

Honestly, we think this group has a chance to greatly exceed expectations. The floor definitely is low, but the ceiling is higher than many believe.

By the way: No, we don’t think Jarren Duran has a realistic shot of making the Opening Day roster.

Utility (1): Marwin Gonzalez

Now officially a member of the Red Sox, Gonzalez figures to serve in a “superutility” role on Alex Cora’s club. The veteran has started at every position except catcher and pitcher over the course of his nine-year career, and is a good hitter. He’ll play all over the field.

So, too, will Hernandez, but he currently appears in line to serve as the primary second baseman.