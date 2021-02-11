Russell Wilson Trade: More Teams Reportedly Reaching Out To Seahawks

NESN Logo Sign In

Can you hear that? That’s the sound of the Russell Wilson trade rumor mill speeding up.

Last weekend, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Seattle Seahawks recently heard from multiple teams who were curious whether Wilson was available for a trade. In the days since, Wilson has confirmed his frustration with the Seahawks, who reportedly are upset with how the star quarterback’s public airing of grievances.

Thus, Russell Wilson trade season appears to be on the horizon, seemingly out of nowhere.

What’s more: The Seahawks this week have heard from more teams interested in a potential Wilson trade, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“I can tell you more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability, potentially, of Russell Wilson,” Pelissero said Thursday on NFL Network. “But I also can tell you those teams, based on what they have picked up so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback.”

More teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the #Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star QB, whose media tour continues. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3o5blMhzCj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Buckle up!

Wilson, 32, is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and single-handedly could change the balance of power in the NFL. He poses a no-trade clause, and as such would control his own destiny should he submit a formal trade request.

Will this drama reach that once-unthinkable point? We’ll have to wait and see.

For what it’s worth, former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall recently indicated Wilson indeed wants out of Seattle but wants to proceed with question. The validity of Marshall’s claims remain up for debate.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images