Super Bowl LV Odds: Why You Should Bet Under In Chiefs-Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV will feature a matchup of two of the best offenses the NFL has to offer.

Tom Brady and Co. appear to be firing on all cylinders heading into the final game of the 2020 season. As for the Buccaneers’ opponent, the Chiefs are, well, the Chiefs. Kansas City’s offense wasn’t lighting the world on fire down the home stretch of the regular season, but the unit proved in the AFC Championship Game it can flip the switch at a moment’s notice.

These factors and more might lead you to expect a points bonanza Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. But perhaps the Under is the smarter play for Chiefs-Bucs.

Super Bowl LV: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Total: 56.5 (per consensus data)

The Chiefs, as we know, have offensive weapons galore. But Kansas City’s offense will not be at full strength Sunday night.

The reigning Super Bowl champions will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game. Fisher is expected to be replaced by Mike Remmers, who’s spent time with eight teams since arriving to the NFL in 2012.

We don’t have to look back very far to see how the Bucs defense fared against a banged-up offensive line. Tampa Bay sacked Aaron Rodgers five times in the NFC Championship Game against the David Bakhtiari-less Green Bay Packers.

The Bucs also have been ball hawks of late, forcing at least one turnover in seven of their last eight games.

Look out for the Chiefs defense to make some possession-changing plays, too. Kansas City’s pass defense can be pretty stingy, and Brady wasn’t exactly stellar in Tampa’s last two games. He was held under 200 passing yards against the New Orleans Saints and threw three interceptions against the Packers. Brady did throw for 345 yards against the Chiefs in Week 13, but Kansas City picked him off twice in its road win.

It’s tough to imagine either the Chiefs or Bucs offenses will be held in check from wire-to-wire. Both teams possess too much high-end talent on the offensive side of the ball. But 56.5 points are a whole lot, and neither team’s defense should be slept on.

