Tom Brady is a man of his word.

Brady recently capped off what arguably was the most impressive Super Bowl run of his career, which is saying something. The 43-year-old led the Buccaneers — who hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007 prior to his arrival in Tampa Bay — to three road postseason victories before walloping the Kansas City Chiefs on the big stage. The Bucs’ Super Bowl season also was made that much more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite these obstacles and more, Brady apparently was confident in Tampa Bay’s chances in winning a Lombardi Trophy well before he played his first game with the Bucs. The star quarterback expressed as much over the summer to Chris Godwin, who offered some insight into the exchange he and Brady had when the star wide receiver gave up jersey No. 12.

“Listen, I think he said we were going to get a Super Bowl, so I’m going to hold him to that,” Godwin said in late June during an interview with The Checkdown.

Mission accomplished.