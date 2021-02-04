Why Robert Kraft ‘Really’ Wants Tom Brady, Bucs To Win Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Kraft never wanted Tom Brady to leave New England, but he’ll be cheering for the former Patriots quarterback Sunday night.

In an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” Kraft said he hopes Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defeats the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” the Patriots owner said, via WBZ-TV. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications, and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.

“He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday.”

Many of Brady’s former Patriots teammates and coaches share that sentiment.

“Even all the guys I used to play with in New England — I have a lot of friends, I’ve heard from so many of my teammates, so many of my old coaches that are wishing me luck,” the 43-year-old QB said. “It’s been really cool.”

Brady also said he’s received “incredible support” from Patriots fans as he prepares to play in his 10th Super Bowl.

