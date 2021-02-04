Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Patriots Should Pursue Carson Wentz

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t look now, but a quarterback with a Pro Bowl on his résumé ultimately could join the pool of veteran signal-callers available to acquire this offseason.

The Eagles reportedly have been fielding calls about Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie QB Jalen Hurts for the final four weeks of the regular season. Philadelphia, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, isn’t in a rush to trade Wentz, but strong enough interest in the 28-year-old seemingly could force the franchise’s hand.

Should the Eagles make Wentz available, Stephen A. Smith believes the New England Patriots should give Philadelphia a call.

“Bill Belichick could use a quarterback. Bill Belichick knows how to coach,” Smith said Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take. “If the New England Patriots had an opportunity to get their hands on Carson Wentz, I think it’s something they should consider because I believe Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would know what to do with something like that.”

There’s reason to believe Belichick and McDaniels could revitalize Wentz’s career. Cam Newton might have nothing left, and he still managed to rack up 20 total touchdowns over 15 games in his first season with New England. Wentz still is in his prime, and a change of scenery and an organization that believes in him might be all the five-year veteran needs to return to Pro Bowl form.

The Patriots might not be the frontrunner if a Wentz sweepstakes take shape, however. The quarterback-needy Colts reportedly are linked to Wentz, who has a history with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images