NFL Rumors: 49ers Have Shown Interest In This Veteran Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

Teddy Bridgewater to San Francisco? The 49ers reportedly are exploring that possibility.

The Niners are “among the teams that have called Carolina to gauge the Panthers’ interest in potentially trading Bridgewater,” according to a report Monday from The Athletic’s Joseph Person.

Dan Sileo of USA Radio Networks previously reported San Francisco’s interest in Bridgewater.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract last offseason but are eyeing an upgrade at the quarterback position. They’ve been rumored as one of the most aggressive suitors for Deshaun Watson and have been linked to several top QB prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Person presented Bridgewater as a potential backup option for the 49ers behind Jimmy Garoppolo — general manager John Lynch recently said he has no doubt Garoppolo will be the starter in 2021 — but $17 million (Bridgewater’s 2021 base salary) would be a lot to pay a QB2.

It seems more likely a potential Bridgewater acquisition would coincide with San Francisco trading or releasing Garoppolo, who would leave behind just $2.8 million in dead money while clearing $23.6 million in salary cap space if moved.

If that happens, New England would be an obvious landing spot for Garoppolo given its current need at quarterback and his ties to the Patriots organization.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images