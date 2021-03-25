Bruins Focus: Boston Back In Action Vs. Islanders, Sabres, Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

After nearly a week hiatus, the Boston Bruins are back in action.

The Bruins have not been on the ice since last Friday after five players went on the NHL’s COVID-19 list. Sean Kuraly tested positive for the virus, and will not play Thursday against the New York Islanders. Jake DeBrusk was the only other member of the team to remain on the league’s list.

David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith all practiced with the team Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena and are expected to play Thursday.

The Bruins did beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 before their next two games were suspended but will be tasked with taking on the first-place New York Islanders to kick off their homestand.

Let’s take a look at what’s on deck for the Bruins:

Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Islanders

Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sunday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey Devils

Here’s what you need to know

The Bruins just cannot seem to beat the Islanders this season and have lost all four games against New York this season. The Isles sit atop the East Division, 10 points ahead of fourth-place Boston, and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. It also doesn’t help that the B’s will be without a few key members of their blue line, but they should be getting Trent Frederic, Zach Senyshyn and Jarred Tinordi back in the lineup.

Boston also will see Tuukka Rask between the pipes during the homestand. Rask hasn’t played since March 7 due to discomfort.

There isn’t too much to say about the Sabres other than they’ve been downright awful. Buffalo has lost 15 (!) straight games and just cannot seem to find any sort of groove. It also doesn’t help that Jack Eichel is out indefinitely, but not for the season, with an injury.

As for the Devils, they’ve also given the B’s some trouble this season, losing three of the four games Boston has played New Jersey. The Devils have won two straight games and are 5-3-2 in their last 10.

Here’s who Bruins need to look out for

Ryan Pulock (Islanders) — The defenseman doesn’t have a goal on the season (yet), but he has been playing incredibly well for New York. Pulock does, however, have 12 assists and has been strong on the offensive side of the puck. He’s playing over 20 minutes per game and has been making his presence known by preventing his opponents to get shots on net.

Travis Zajac (Devils) — Zajac may have been kept off the board in the Devils’ four games against the Bruins this season, but he’s become part of an incredibly effective trio alongside Janne Kuokkanen and Yegor Sharangovich. Zajac had two points in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, and has 11 points in his last 11 games.

Sam Reinhart (Sabres) — Reinhart snapped his five-game pointless streak in Monday’s loss to the New York Rangers and leads the team with 11 goals.

