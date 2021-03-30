Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo Cleared To Play Vs. Devils

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are getting two much-needed reinforcements Tuesday.

The expectation is both Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo will return to action Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Marchand missed Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres and Sunday’s loss to Jersey after ending up in the COVID-19 protocols. The winger indicated after morning skate that he had a false positive test, but since had returned enough negative tests to return to game action.

Carlo has been out since a hit to the head from Tom Wilson on March 7th, a collision that got Wilson suspended seven games.

The second-pairing defenseman said he was cleared Monday.