The Bruins responded to Tom Wilson’s hit on Brandon Carlo in more ways than one Friday night.

Boston handed the Washington Capitals a 5-1 walloping at TD Garden with help from a three-goal second period.

But they didn’t just respond in offense, the team also answered the bell when it came to defending their teammate.

Jarred Tinordi dropped the gloves with Wilson before Trent Frederic decided to say hello himself.

After the game, the main concern, of course, was for Carlo — who went to the hospital in an ambulance to be evaluated — but the overall reaction to the response as a whole was positive.

“Sometimes when that stuff happens and there’s no call, the players kind of settle it on the ice in their own way,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “And we felt that we pushed back and did what we could do and win the hockey game, and tried to let that particular player know that that was unnecessary. So that’s how we handled it, and that’s what I thought of the whole situation and, like I said, I assume, will get looked at by the National Hockey League, and they’ll make their decision.”

Brad Marchand added to his coach’s sentiments.

“We did the job and took care of business on the ice.”

Patrice Bergeron noted that for the remainder of the game they all were thinking of Carlo.

“Sometimes responding isn’t always about dropping the gloves,” he said. “It was a solid game from everyone. We did it for Brando.”

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

— Tinnordi made his presence known when he and Wilson went at it in the second period — a bout that garnered praise from Marchand.

“He’s been a great teammate. He’s been a great player,” Marchand said. “A great addition to our team. He did a great job stepping up.”

The top-line forward also gave credit to Frederic.

“Tinordi did a great job stepping up. So did Freddie,” Marchand said. “As a team we played the right way. We were thinking of Brando all game.”

— Bergeron was seen talking to Wilson prior to the start of the second period.

So, what did the captain have to say?

“Respectfully I’ll just keep that on the ice,” Bergeron said. “Between us.”

— Marchand, who has been suspended a few times in his career for questionable hits, was very straight forward about what happened to Carlo.

“First and foremost, you don’t ever want to see a guy get hurt on the ice,” he said. ” … I’ve been guilty of it in the past. … You take a cheap shot. It’s something you don’t want to see happen.

“But (Carlo) was in a bad spot and Wilson took advantage.”

— The two teams don’t meet again until April 8.

