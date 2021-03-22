NESN Logo Sign In

There’s been plenty of debate over whether or not Russell Wilson has an impact on the Seattle Seahawks behind the scenes.

This came into question earlier this offseason after the star quarterback aired out concerns about not having enough protection the last several seasons despite asking for help. And that reportedly did not sit well with the team.

But are the assumptions correct?

The Seahawks reportedly were one of the top teams attempting to land Antonio Brown once his eight-week suspension was lifted midway through the 2020 NFL season. And according to NFL Media’s Michael Silver, Wilson was behind that push.

“There’s a sense that somehow Russell Wilson wasn’t having any input into the decision-making process in the past. That is really not true,” Silver said Monday on NFL Network. “Antonio Brown, for example. He chose Tampa Bay over Seattle. Seattle was absolutely in on trying to try and get Antonio Brown, which Russell Wilson was urging. And they tried, and Antonio Brown said, ‘You know what? I want Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.’ And we know what happened next. So, it’s an interesting process that continues to play out.”

Interesting.

Wilson had pushed for Brown shortly after the wideout was released by the New England Patriots in 2019, too. But legal issues ultimately prevented him from returning to the NFL that season.

The Seahawks reportedly were one of the top teams aiming for Brown in 2020 before rejoining Brady on the Bucs. But one rumor suggested the team leaked its interest in the troubled receiver to avoid signing him, even though Wilson appeared eager to have him join the team.

So, does Wilson actually have sway with Seattle? We’ll let you decide.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images