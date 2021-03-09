NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. will wear a new uniform for the first time after his eight Major League Baseball seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

And those eight years meant a lot to the center fielder.

Bradley signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and officially was introduced Monday afternoon. Naturally, he was asked about his time in Boston.

The Red Sox bid the Gold Glover farewell via Twitter, and Bradley told reporters Monday that he wants to properly say goodbye to the fans who cheered him on.

“I don’t want it to just be some short thing,” Bradley said, via MassLive. “The years that you invest and put in, I don’t think it would do justice for me to just give a little tidbit over this. I will gather my thoughts and emotions and be able to put it into words soon.

“I’ve had some great memories,” he added. “I’ve developed a lot of great relationships that I’ll never forget. When you’ve been with an organization for so long, those bonds don’t go away. You’re knowing personnel, upper management, players, obviously, and their families, it’s deep. You start developing relationships with the community, the people that are around who have helped you along the way and supported you throughout the goods and the bads.”

Bradley provided plenty of highlight-reel catches during his time in Boston, and there’s reason to believe that will continue in Milwaukee.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images