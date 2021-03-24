Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Available Vs. Bucks

Tatum was dealing with some dizziness

Jayson Tatum was a last-minute scratch for the Boston Celtics in their last game, and they certainly missed him in the overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

But facing two games against the Milwaukee Bucks — the first of which being Wednesday — it looks like the Celtics will have their All-Star wing back.

Tatum sat out Monday night with an illness that left him dizzy, but he isn’t on the most recent injury report, released Tuesday evening by the team per Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports.

Thompson, who is still in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, remains out along with Romeo Langford.

The Celtics and Bucks tip off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

