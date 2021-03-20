NBA Rumors: X-rays Negative After LeBron James’ Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

One test down.

LeBron James was ruled out at halftime the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, initial X-rays on his right ankle were negative.

Now, we just await the results of an MRI.

X-rays negative on LeBron James’ right ankle, source tells ESPN. MRI results still pending. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

James appeared to roll his ankle while fighting for a loose ball early into the second quarter. He initially tried to remain in the game, and even hit a 3-pointer, but soon after limped off the court under his own power and headed to the locker room.

You can watch the play here.

