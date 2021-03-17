LeBron James Opens Up About Joining Red Sox Ownership Group

NESN Logo Sign In

LeBron James made history Tuesday, but not via an achievement on the hardwood.

James, as well as his business associate Maverick Carter, have joined Fenway Sports Group as partners. By joining FSG, James and Carter now have ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox, as well as Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing and NESN.

Speaking with the media following the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Staples Center, James reflected on his latest monumental business venture.

“I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” James said via ESPN. “It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well.”

“Pretty damn cool” surely is putting it mildly, as James continues to be one of the greatest role models in all of sports. Joining FSG only strengthens that notion, and it certainly will not be the final way the future Basketball Hall of Famer inspires off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images