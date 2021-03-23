NBA Writers Make Sobering Predictions For Celtics Trade Deadline Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t be too surprised if the Boston Celtics continue in their current guise after the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry and Tim MacMahon both predicted Tuesday the Celtics won’t make any trades prior to Thursday’s deadline. Their record $28.5 million traded-player exception and failure to live up to expectations this season to date have made the Celtics the subject of a barrage of recent rumors.

However, Goldsberry believes the Celtics are more likely to stand pat than be on the losing end of any deal.

“Boston doesn’t get a deal done,” he wrote in a “bold” trade deadline prediction. “The Celtics are .500 and need help especially in their frontcourt. However, this front office is quickly earning a reputation for the deals it doesn’t make, and the trade deadline is a notoriously tough time to acquire meaningful new pieces at fair prices. The Celtics might be looking to add pieces, but they won’t allow themselves to get fleeced. In turn, they will end up empty-handed.”

MacMahon reckons Boston will struggle to find the right player to fit its needs and the TPE.