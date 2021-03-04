Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats Meeting With Zach Wilson’s Top Receiver

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots most likely will not be in a position to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Wilson’s favorite target is on their radar.

The Patriots are among the NFL teams planning to meet virtually with BYU wide receiver Dax Milne, according to a report Wednesday from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

One guy I want to talk about is BYU's Dax Milne. While watching Zach Wilson, it was Milne who came down with a lot of those big plays (70-1188-8 in 2020).



Milne will meet virtually with the #Patriots, #Bills #Washington, #49ers, #Broncos, #Colts, #Chargers, #Jaguars & #Seahawks. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 4, 2021

Listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Milne led the Cougars with 70 catches for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior in 2020, averaging an impressive 17.0 yards per reception.