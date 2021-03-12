Patriots’ Julian Edelman Ready To ‘Run It Back’ With Cam Newton

NESN Logo Sign In

A slew of Patriots of players are excited for Cam Newton’s reported return to New England, and Julian Edelman is one of them.

Newton and the Pats agreed to a one-year deal Friday morning that’s pretty team-friendly. The quarterback struggled in 2020 after battling COVID-19. His signing drew mixed reactions on Twitter when news broke.

One person who certainly was excited was Edelman, who posted a picture from the 2020 season of the duo with an animated sticker that said, “run it back.”

Check it out:

Concerns about Newton’s struggles certainly are valid, but he didn’t have an arsenal of weapons to work with like other NFL QB’s did.

Still, it appears Newton’s return will be warmly welcomed.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images