At Least One Patriots Player Is Pulling For Kyle Van Noy Reunion

Could Kyle Van Noy make his way back to New England after his surprisingly swift breakup with the Miami Dolphins?

It sounds like the McCourty twins would be on board.

After news of Van Noy’s impending release broke Tuesday, the Twitter account shared by Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty reacted with the signature sign of free agency season: the eyeballs emoji, paired with a photo of Van Noy and Devin McCourty from 2019.

Bringing back the versatile Van Noy would fill a major need for New England, which fielded an inexperienced linebacking corps in 2020 after losing him and Jamie Collins in free agency and Dont’a Hightower to a preseason opt-out.

Van Noy won two Super Bowls during his 3 1/2 seasons with the Patriots and had a career year with New England in 2019, setting personal bests with 6 1/2 sacks and 60 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Asked about a potential Van Noy-Patriots reunion, a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed “everything is on the table.”

Releasing Van Noy — who signed a four-year, $51 million contract just last year — will save the Dolphins $9.8 million against the salary cap while leaving behind $4.1 million in dead money.

