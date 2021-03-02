NESN Logo Sign In

The Kyle Van Noy era in Miami is over after just one season.

The Dolphins on Tuesday informed the veteran linebacker of his release, according to a report from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Van Noy confirmed his release in a statement to Garafolo, saying he is “surprised and disappointed in (the Dolphins’) decision.”

“As a captain, I gave my all to the team,” Van Noy said. “I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.”

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

The move comes less than a year after Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins that reunited him with former New England Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores. It saves Miami $9.8 million against the salary cap while leaving behind $4.1 million in dead money.

A two-time Super Bowl champion during his time with the Patriots, Van Noy played in 14 games for Miami with 13 starts, tallying 69 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was Pro Football Focus’ sixth-highest-graded linebacker in 2020.

Van Noy’s versatility and pass-rushing ability were valuable assets for New England’s defense from 2016 through 2019, and the Patriots struggled at linebacker after losing him, Jamie Collins (free agency) and Dont’a Hightower (opt-out) last offseason.

Would the soon-to-be 30-year-old, who will be free to sign with any team once his release becomes official, entertain a potential reunion?

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images