Will Martin Truex Jr. benefit most, as NASCAR comes to Sin City for the Pennzoil 400?

The Pennzoil 400 will take place Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Truex won Cup races at Las Vegas in 2017 and 2019 and he enters this year’s race as the betting favorite to claim the checkered flag. However, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch and others are expected to provide stiff opposition in the fourth points-paying race of the NASCAR season.

Here’s when and how to watch the Pennzoil 400.

When: Sunday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images