Drew Brees’ NFL career has come to an end.

The veteran quarterback took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his retirement from the league with an adorable video as his kids announced the news.

Twitter then wasted no time honoring Brees for all he accomplished in 20 years in the league, the last 15 of which cam with the New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees’ career by the numbers: pic.twitter.com/yJMJUqN7eJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

Drew Brees retires after 20 seasons in the NFL.



He is the league's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and completion percentage. pic.twitter.com/eMvNy0QA6V — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2021

Gonna go ahead and call Drew Brees the best free agent signing in NFL history. Turned a losing franchise with almost no history of success into a consistent winner for 15 years — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 14, 2021

Drew Brees announces his retirement from the NFL.



Here's to an incredible career 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p9TabptX77 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 14, 2021

A remarkable career for Drew Brees has come to a close.



With his retirement from the NFL, here's a look at his stats over the years. #NFL pic.twitter.com/ANyIJzKaFr — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 14, 2021

Drew Brees is a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ITVpjFxdKN — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 14, 2021

Congrats to Drew Brees. Going out on his terms, raising the bar on the position and inspiring young people who supposedly didn’t fit the physical specs to play QB to keep pursuing their dreams — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 14, 2021

What a career.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images