What a pass. What a finish.

That’s really all that can be said about David Pastrnak’s goal in the third period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

But it started with a strong defensive play from Brad Marchand when he stole the puck from John Carlson at the blue line and fed it over to Pastrnak who finished off the sequence with the first goal of the game.

Check it out:

Marchand ➡️ Pasta. 🚨



10 goals in 13 games for @pastrnak96 so far this season. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/7hi3N5ghP1 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2021

That marked Pastrnak’s 10th goal in 13 games.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images