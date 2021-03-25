Bruins Prepare To Welcome Fans Back To TD Garden With Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a long 383 days, but fans finally will be in the stands at TD Garden on Thursday when the Boston Bruins take the ice against the New York Islanders.

The B’s return to action for the first time in a week after their last two games got postponed due to COVID-19. They returned to practice Wednesday night, and are looking forward to welcoming their fans back for the first time since March 2020.

To get fans even more hyped up for the game, the Bruins released a hype video to Twitter on Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle and Bruce Cassidy begin the video by saying, “hey Bruins fans.”

“We’re so excited to have you back at TD Garden,” Cassidy said. “It’s been a while.”

Check it out in full below:

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images