Finally.

ESPN will air a two-hour WNBA Draft special April 15, according to Sports Media Watch and Her Hoop Stats.

The event reportedly will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The draft typically airs one hour on ESPN2 and another on ESPNU, per Sports Media Watch.

The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 Draft. The Dallas Wings, Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever will follow with picks two through four.

Only a month (and some change) to go!

