2021 NFL Draft Needs: Where Each Team Can Improve In Draft

New York Giants

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 11

Potential target: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

The G-Men are getting some DeVonta Smith picks in mock drafts. He’s obviously great, but they did just sign Kenny Golladay. Why not solidify the offensive line for Daniel Jones and the returning Saquon Barkley, and then grab a wideout later?

Philadelphia Eagles

Need: Receiver

First pick: No. 12

Potential target: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Does Philly get a do-over after passing on Justin Jefferson last year? It feels like they could have their pick of Smith or Jaylen Waddle here.

Washington Football Team

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 19

Potential target: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Taylor Heineke playoff performance aside, WFT still needs a QB but is unlikely to see one fall to No. 19. Perhaps they could trade up in front of New England at No. 15, but if not, adding to the front seven is a solid play.

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Need: QB

First pick: No. 20

Potential target: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Maybe the Bears should just tank with Andy Dalton and try to get a QB next year. In the meantime, grabbing the local kid as Kyle Fuller’s replacement makes sense — assuming they don’t trade up.

Detroit Lions

Need: Secondary

First pick: No. 7

Potential target: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

The Lions could trade down (the Patriots, perhaps?), and they also need receiving help after losing Golladay. But if Jeff Okudah can rebound after a disappointing rookie season, building a top-flight secondary seems like a good way to slow someone like Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 29

Potential target: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

There will be plenty of receiver talk with the Packers, as there always seems to be, but Rodgers just won MVP with that group. He was under siege in the NFC Championship Game, so beefing up the offensive line — which lost some pieces in free agency — is key … especially if they’re truly looking ahead to Jordan Love taking over.

Minnesota Vikings

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 14

Potential target: OT Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

The Vikings’ offensive line was horrendous last season, and Vera-Tucker is a versatile lineman who can play both guard and tackle. Secondary help is also in play here with someone like Jaycee Horn.

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Need: Tight end

First pick: No. 4

Potential target: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

The Falcons are fascinating with all the options they have. They could take one of the top quarterbacks as Matt Ryan’s eventual replacement, or they could trade down and address multiple needs in the long run. Tight end is a need, though, and just about everyone believes Pitts is a generational tight end, so that makes sense, too.

Carolina Panthers

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 7

Potential target: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

The Panthers’ trade for Sam Darnold shows a dedication to improving Joe Brady’s offense. If they get lucky, Sewell at No. 7 would be a steal. Rashawn Slater is an option, too.

New Orleans Saints

Need: Receiver

First pick: No. 28

Potential target: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Emmanuel Sanders is gone, and who knows what the deal is with Michael Thomas. The Saints should be trying to make it as easy as possible for its quarterback duo of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Secondary help makes sense here, too. Also, would you put it by Sean Payton to get real nuts and make a blockbuster trade for a future QB? Lots of options for the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Need: Defensive line

First pick: No. 32

Potential target: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

What the Bucs need more than anything is Tom Brady to continue to defy logic as it pertains to aging in the NFL. Adding another big body in the trenches — considering Ndamukong Suh is 34 — makes sense, too, even if it means reaching at No. 32.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 16

Potential target: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Patrick Peterson is gone, so why not replace him with the consensus second-best corner behind Surtain?

Los Angeles Rams

Need: Interior offensive line

First pick: No. 57

Potential target: C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

The Rams need help on the inside, and if Dickerson’s injury past causes him to freefall (ESPN has him going in the first round), LA could benefit.

San Francisco 49ers

Need: Quarterback, apparently

First pick: No. 3

Potential target: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

It’s pretty clear Kyle Shanahan and/or John Lynch don’t believe in Jimmy Garoppolo, so they traded up to No. 3 to draft a quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks

Need: To make Russell Wilson happy

First pick: No. 56

Potential target: OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas

The consensus biggest need is actually on the defensive line, but Wilson has been quite vocal about the desire to be better protected. Might Seattle look to appease him right away?

