These Two 2021 NFL Mock Drafts Highlight Unpredictability Patriots Face

Let’s consider the first mock draft, via Pro Football Focus.

It’s important to note PFF’s Steve Palazzolo stood pat with the current draft order, opting to perform the exercise as if he was each team’s general manager. Rather than predicting what will happen, Palazzolo made picks based on what he believes is best for each franchise.

This led to Lance slipping down the draft board and falling into the Patriots’ laps at No. 15. Palazzolo has Lance as the fifth QB taken — behind Lawrence (No. 1 to Jacksonville), Wilson (No. 2 to New York), Fields (No. 3 to San Francisco) and Jones (No. 9 to the Denver Broncos). He has Atlanta drafting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts with the all-important No. 4 pick.

Here’s what Palazzolo wrote about Lance dropping to New England at No. 15:

New England is primed to move up for a quarterback on draft night, but the more I let this draft play out, the more comfortable I am with Lance in the middle of the first. He’s a dynamic runner who’s flashed the arm to hit every throw, but his accuracy is a notch below the other four first-round prospects. It’s a good play for New England, who have Cam Newton for one year, and they can take their time with Lance or throw him right into the mix when he’s ready.

Lance did his best work as a redshirt freshman in 2019 when he graded at 90.7 overall, but there’s some risk with a quarterback who has only 371 career dropbacks.

Now, let’s consider the second aforementioned mock draft, via The Athletic.

Interestingly, The Athletic’s Chris Burke, who seemingly took a more prognostic approach, has the same top six as Palazzolo: Lawrence to the Jaguars, Wilson to the Jets, Fields to the 49ers, Pitts to the Falcons, OT Penei Sewell to the Cincinnati Bengals and WR Ja’Marr Chase to the Miami Dolphins.

However, Burke believes Lance, not Jones, will be the fourth quarterback taken, with the Patriots leapfrogging the Broncos, among others, in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Burke projects New England will trade the No. 15 pick, the No. 46 pick in the second round and a 2022 third-rounder to Detroit for the opportunity to select Lance at No. 7.